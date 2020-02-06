Who is Hannah Ann’s ex-boyfriend? The Bachelor star told him she loved him on Instagram

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss opened up to Peter Weber once again after getting a one-on-one date.

The two clearly have a strong connection, but Peter did have his concerns about her because she is much younger than him. Plus, Hannah dropped a bomb on him about being in love. She told him that she had never been in love before, and it worried him.

It was even more confusing when she told him that she had been in a three and a half year relationship with an ex-boyfriend.

So, who is the man she once dated but claims she didn’t love?

Hannah Ann’s ex-boyfriend has an open Instagram profile

Hannah Ann’s ex-boyfriend is Ben Taylor. His Instagram profile is fairly simple. He seems like an outdoorsman who loves spending time outside on the water.

You don’t have to scroll far to find pictures of Hannah. The last photo of them together was posted on October 23, 2017, but since he’s not a frequent poster with months in between every post, you don’t have to scroll far.

One thing is clear from Ben’s Instagram profile. When he was dating Hannah, he was in love with her. In every post, he gushed about how blessed and lucky he was to have her in his life.

Considering she said she had never been in love, this seems odd. Reality Steve even posted out that it seemed silly when Hannah told Peter she was falling in love with him.

Telling him she’s starting to fall in love with him when he’s basically having his doubts seems like a giant reach and just telling him what he wants to hear in that moment. This is her first 1-on-1. Kinda silly. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 6, 2020

And Steve wasn’t the only one who thought it was odd.

Hannah Ann told her ex-boyfriend she loved him on Instagram

Several people also pointed out that it seemed extreme for her to tell him that she was falling in love with him after a single date, especially since she had just revealed that she didn’t love her ex-boyfriend after a three and a half year relationship.

Me when Hannah Ann said she wasn’t in love with her ex who she dated for 3 and 1/2 years but also said she’s falling in love with Peter after 6 weeks #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/awasMuqfjk — Caroline Gallo (@CarolineGallo) February 6, 2020

But Ben’s Instagram tells a different story. On his Instagram, Hannah Ann replied to Ben’s posts, telling him several times that she loved him. The first one came on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m so thankful to be able to be your valentine and your best friend I love you forever Hannah Ann and I can’t wait to spend another day with you!” Ben wrote in his caption, to which Hannah replied, “Aw! This is very sweet! I can’t wait to see you! I love you too.”

Another example was when the two were apart.

Ben revealed that he was excited for her to come home, to which Hannah replied, “Hahaha Awwww, if I can ever get home, ily.”

Hannah’s own Instagram profile had been kept private throughout filming but opened up once the show ended. She’s a frequent poster compared to her ex-boyfriend and she doesn’t have any recent photos of him on her feed.

Hannah Ann has been a frontrunner since the beginning, as she got the first impression rose from Peter.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.