Who advanced to America’s Got Talent Finals? Did Hans and Dania Diaz?

The acts who advanced to America’s Got Talent Finals were revealed tonight on NBC. It was an exciting night for the show, and viewers who tuned in got to see a lot of great acts.

There were 12 acts that performed on the Semi-Finals episode. Each of the acts had already performed in the qualification rounds — advancing to this round, thanks to the AGT Superfans or the new judge’s panel.

They all wanted to make it to the final round, where the four acts who received the Golden Buzzer are already waiting.

The Golden Buzzer winners for America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 were Angelina Jordan (singer), Boogie Storm (dance group), V. Unbeatable (dance group), and Silhouettes (dance group).

Who performed tonight on AGT: The Champions episode?

Twelve acts took the stage on Monday night. They are all listed below:

*Alexa Lauenburger (dog act)

*Dania Diaz (magician)

*Duo Destiny (acrobats)

*Duo Transcend (trapeze artists)

*Hans (singer and dancer)

*JJ Pantano (comedian)

*Marc Spelmann (magician and mentalist)

*Marcelito Pomoy (singer)

*Ryan Niemiller (comedian)

*Sandou Trio Russian Bar (acrobats)

*Strauss Serpent (contortionist)

*Tyler Butler-Figueroa (violinist)

Each of the acts got to perform as the AGT Superfans watched on. They placed their votes, and at the end of the episode, it was revealed which six acts would be advancing to the next round.

Only one act got buzzed by the judges this time, as Heidi Klum gave her red X to Hans. It was an accident, but it sure caused a brief commotion on the episode.

Should @Accordionhans run for president? He’s got the hats, the reality show, a Twitter account… #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/G90sqKfIU8 — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 4, 2020

Dania Diaz shines, Duo Transcend shocks

Two acts that got the in-studio audience and the judges going were Dania Diaz and Duo Transcend. Videos of those two acts are shared below, showing just how talented they were this season.

It was a full house during @DaniaDiazmagia’s spellbinding performance! pic.twitter.com/8uPe4MSnNI — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 4, 2020

You want more? Let @duotranscend give you more with their thrilling performance! pic.twitter.com/8H1iXmPiTy — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 4, 2020

Who advanced to AGT Finals?

The first act to advance to the AGF Finals episode was Hans. He appeared quite shocked on the stage and will now get another chance to perform.

Hans was joined by violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, singer Marcelito Pomoy, dog act Alexa Lauenburger, acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and trapeze artists Duo Transcend.

Well hot dog! Alexa Lauenburger is your next #AGTChampions finalist. pic.twitter.com/1S3BNfT4tU — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 4, 2020

Dania Diaz, Ryan Niemiller, Duo Destiny, JJ Pantano, Marc Spelmann, and Strauss Serpent failed to advance.

The next new episode of the show comes on Monday, February 10, when the AGT Superfans decide which act wins this season. The four Golden Buzzer winners join these six new finalists for one final performance on the big stage.

Make sure to tune in to find out who wins The Champions Season 2.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.