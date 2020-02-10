When does Keeping Up With The Kardashians return in 2020?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Fans want to know when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in 2020. It has been almost two months since the Season 17 finale of the hit E! showed air.

Now that may not seem like a long time, but to KUWTK fans, it is a lifetime. Even though so much of Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner’s lives play out on social media, fans still can’t get enough of the reality TV show.

After 17 Seasons it is incredible the show is still so popular, but people are obsessed with everything the famous family does and can’t stop watching them. The show films months in advance, so when drama plays out in real-life, viewers are waiting to see it go down onscreen.

The delay intrigues fans, even more, making them tune into KUWTK to see how the family handles certain situations, like the whole, Khloe, Tristian Thompson, and Jordyn Woods scandal.

When does KUWTK return for Season 18 in 2020?

E! has not started promoting Season 18 of KUWTK. The network’s website for the show only says new season coming in Spring 2020. However, Google reports that the Season 18 Episode 1 premiere is on Sunday, March 29.

The timing would line-up with how the network placed KUWTK in 2019. Season 16 premiered on Sunday, March 31, and Season 17 premiered on Sunday, September 18. In previous years, the reality TV show has aired two seasons per year with about 12 episodes per season.

Fans should expect E! to start promoting the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians any day now. The network usually gives a glimpse of new seasons four to six weeks ahead of the premiere.

Will Kourtney Kardashian appear on Season 18 of KUWTK?

The end of the last season featured a storyline involving Kourtney wanting to take a step back from filming the show.

Kim and Kourt came to blows over not filming because it meant Kim and Khloe had to pick up the slack. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres the tension between her and Kourtney carries over into Season 18.

Last November, Kourtney revealed she was taking a step back from the family reality TV show to focus on her three kids. Based on what Kim told Ellen, it seems like Kourt will make appearances in the upcoming season, but it may be sporadically.

Kourtney was adamant that she didn’t want to film so much of her life anyone. She has spent over a decade airing her dirty laundry on television, even having the birth of two of her children filmed.

The Poosh founder turned 40 years old last year and is ready for life outside of the spotlight.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return to E! in Spring 2020.