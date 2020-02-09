Who is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy? Khloe Kardashian’s BFF confirms

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Malika Haqq has finally revealed who her baby daddy is. Khloe Kardashian’s BFF confirmed the news at her a bear-themed baby shower over the weekend.

The proud mama to be teared up as she thanked all the wonderful and amazing women, including Khloe, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, to name a few, who attended her baby shower.

Malika and Khloe both shared several photos and videos of the elaborate afternoon.

Who is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy?

Khloe’s bestie is eight months pregnant with a baby boy. Malika shocked Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans when she announced her pregnancy last fall. At the time, she chose to keep the father of her baby a secret.

There was speculation that Malika’s baby daddy was her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis. They dated for a couple of years. Despite breaking up over the summer, the timeline made him appear to be the only logical candidate for the father of the baby.

Granted, there was always the chance she got artificially inseminated or had a one-night stand.

At the shower celebrating Malika and her baby boy, Malika confirmed O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Otis Flores, is her baby daddy. The mama-to-be gave a speech to her guests and spilled the news that the rapper is her son’s father.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Otis Flores for my little boy,” she shared in a speech at her shower. She also thanks all of those who have supported her throughout her dream pregnancy.

O.T. Genasis confirms he is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy

Not long after Khloe’s bestie announced the father of her son, the rapper took to Instagram to confirm he is going to be a dad.

“My son on day way … Give me a baby name now … go!!!” O.T. Genasis captioned a photo of himself, standing next to the words, “Malika is having a baby.”

As the birth of their son nears, it appears both O.T and Malika are finally ready to admit they will soon be co-parents. She certainly has a strong group of women who can help her co-parent with an ex-love.

Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney have all managed to find a way to raise children with their ex-boyfriends. Kourt especially found a way to build a peaceful coexistence with Scott Disick for the sake of their three kids.

First-time mama to be Malika Haqq has admitted her former flame, O.T. Genasis is the father of her son.