The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan gets mad respect despite being dumped by Peter Weber

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kelley Flanagan appears to be a fan favorite despite being sent home on The Bachelor last night as many viewers think she is the one woman on the show who is actually ready for marriage.

Throughout last night’s episode of The Bachelor, Kelley kept telling the cameras that Peter should obviously pick her because she was there for the right reasons.

Plus, she kept comparing herself to Victoria and Hannah Ann, saying that she was an attorney and had her life together.

But Peter couldn’t see it and decided to send her home.

Despite being dumped so late in the season, Kelley didn’t shed a tear. She simply said that the whole thing sucked.

Read More Fred Willard was on The Bachelor again and the internet is absolutely losing it

Kelley Flanagan kept it cool while being dumped

As Monsters & Critics reported last night, Peter decided to send home both Natasha and Kelley during the episode. While Natasha was sent home during a one-on-one date, Peter dumped Kelley during a 3-on-1 date with Hannah Ann and Victoria F.

And when Peter made the decision to dump Kelley, fans were shocked.

#TheBachelor Peter choosing Victoria F and Hannah Ann over KELLEY?! pic.twitter.com/BstyZc0pur — Moody’s Point (@Krazykarenn) February 11, 2020

Several people revealed that they had mad respect for the attorney, who carried herself with dignity throughout the season. As one person pointed out, she was highly respected by viewers.

Dear Kelley, on behalf of all of Bachelor Nation… #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Wjaf2V3vO5 — nae (@rennydoris) February 11, 2020

It’s clear that Kelley’s confidence was noticed by viewers, who were thrilled to see how cool, calm and collected she was when Peter dumped her.

While her confidence could have been mistaken for arrogance, as she kept saying she was an attorney as to hint she was better than her co-contestants, fans seemed to agree.

Kelley on this three on one date#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Xf1wGUp0rJ — Abby Murphy (@ItsAbbyMurphy) February 11, 2020

Kelley: “(A relationship) can be easy and it can be fun”

Peter: *perplexed*#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jfUxzXfF0S — mija 🌤 (@Nanyvette) February 11, 2020

Earlier this week, Kelley was caught liking a tweet that stated she clearly doesn’t like Peter Weber or The Bachelor process.

Maybe Kelley does have some bad feelings about how Peter dumped her on the show, as she felt she deserved more respect from him.

Could Kelley Flanagan be on Bachelor In Paradise?

It didn’t take long for Kelley’s name to come up again for Bachelor In Paradise. As Evan Bass, a former Bachelor In Paradise contestant tweeted, Kelley would be awesome to watch on the summer spin-off show because of her confidence.

KELLEY NOOO DONT GO BUT YOURE GONNA TEAR UP IDIOT DUDES ON PARADISE AND ITS GONNA BE AWESOME SEE YA IN A BIT #TheBachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) February 11, 2020

She clearly knows what she wants and she could definitely be fun to watch on Bachelor In Paradise, especially if she already has her eye on someone particular.

The contestants for Bachelor In Paradise will be announced at the end of The Bachelorette, which will air this spring.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.