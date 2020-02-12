Madison Prewett spotted filming: Is she with The Bachelor crew?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Madison Prewett is currently one of Peter Weber’s favorites on the ABC show, The Bachelor.

Even though Madison has been somewhat in the background with all the drama going on, Peter fondly remembers their first one-on-one date during Episode 2 of the show.

And during this week’s episode, Peter told Madison that he was falling in love with her.

So, it is surprising to see that Madison was spotted filming with a production crew this week in Auburn, Alabama.

Could she be filming something for the After The Final Rose episode, which will air directly after the finale episode?

Madison Prewett could be filming follow-up package for The Bachelor

The news that Madison was filming at the Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama, was shared by Reality Steve, who also shared two photos of her taken by someone who recognized her.

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

It didn’t take long for people to guess that she was filming something for The Bachelor, but it’s uncertain what it is for.

Since the format appears to be different this season, it’s possible she’s filming something for the finale, as Peter Weber still hasn’t made his final choice — if rumors are to be believed.

He keeps saying that his season remains unspoiled, and one reason could be that he simply hasn’t made his choice yet.

Madison Prewett is not a favorite as The Bachelorette

But with these new production photos came another theory — that Madison was the new Bachelorette.

And that didn’t seem to sit well with some viewers. Some viewers said she was too young at 23 to be the next Bachelorette, with others defending her for being mature for her age.

I know people who are older then her who are not mature. Age doesn't define if you're ready for something. — Aabrunette (@Aabrunette1) February 12, 2020

Another interesting theory is that he slept with the two other women during the Fantasy Suite dates, and he was going to pick Madison in the end, who is a virgin.

But when she supposedly learned about him hooking up with the other women, she got mad and left the show. She refused to take him back, and somehow, ABC decided to pursue her as the next Bachelorette.

My prediction: He slept with one of other two- but was going to pic Maddison. But M found out and left the show the day of the final rose. She refused to take him back and she’s the next bachlorette. — Michelle Wilkins (@michelleberonja) February 12, 2020

So far, viewers don’t know a lot about Madison. We do know that she has a passion for basketball and that her father is a coach, but Peter will learn more about her during her upcoming hometown date.

Victoria F appears to be making comments about someone being a virgin on the show, and she seems less than understanding as to why Madison hasn’t shared that news with Peter.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.