America’s Got Talent finale: Top 10 acts to perform on The Champions

America’s Got Talent’s finale for the second season of The Champions has arrived.

On Monday night, 10 acts will perform for the final time. All they have to do is impress the AGT Superfans, and the panel of judges and they stand a good chance to go home with the grand prize.

Last week, six more acts advanced, and they now join the Golden Buzzer winners from this season on finale night.

Which acts made it to the America’s Got Talent finale?

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, stage performer Hans, singer Marcelito Pomoy, dog act Alexa Lauenburger, acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and trapeze artists Duo Transcend were the acts that advanced.

The Golden Buzzer winners from this season were Angelina Jordan (singer), Boogie Storm (dance group), V. Unbeatable (dance group), and Silhouettes (dance group).

Now, all 10 acts get to perform one more time to show that they deserve to be named America’s Got Talent’s winner this season.

The final 10 champions have one last shot to win it all. Don't miss the #AGTChampions finals TONIGHT at 8/7c on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/yNQHfXdlbJ — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 10, 2020

Two-part AGT: The Champions season finale

Fans hoping to find out who won Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions will have to wait another week for the results. Even though the performances are all on February 10, the results won’t be revealed until February 17.

NBC is going to stretch this out for viewers. The 10 final acts will perform during a two-hour presentation on February 10, and then the results show will be another two hours on February 17.

It’s a good way to get some more advertising dollars while hoping to take away some viewers from other shows like The Bachelor on ABC or The Neighborhood on CBS each Monday evening.

My #GoldenBuzzer returns TONIGHT! You won’t want to miss V.Unbeatable on tonight’s @AGT, 8/7c on NBC pic.twitter.com/z69OQEMYIH — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 10, 2020

America’s Got Talent ratings

The television ratings continue to be good for this season of The Champions, with the show continuing to score very well on Monday nights. That includes overall viewership as well as the key demographics of viewers aged 18-49.

Numbers are down a bit from when they rolled out The Champions last winter, but for a reality competition show that doesn’t cost too much to film, the numbers are really, really strong.

With the way that things are going, it would not be surprising if NBC decided to bring the show back again in winter 2021. There are enough additional acts from the talent shows around the world to put together another cast and declare another overall champion.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday night at 8/7c on NBC.