The Duggar family mourns another loss as Tyler Hutchins’ baby brother passes away

The Duggar family has suffered a lot of losses over the last several months. While they remain steadfast in their beliefs, life just keeps throwing curveballs their way.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been raising Tyler Hutchins for a while now. He has appeared on a few episodes of Counting On and continues to be in family photos. Tyler is the son of Michelle’s niece, Rachel Hutchins.
A few weeks ago, Tyler Hutchins became a big brother to a little boy named Timothy. According to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray on Facebook, the little boy passed away before celebrating his one-month birthday. There are no details about the cause of death, but the Duggar family hosted a reception following the funeral on October 14.
This is just the latest tragedy to strike the Duggar family. The chain of events began back in June when Grandma Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly. She drowned in the pool, with her daughter Deanna being the one to find her. Grandma Mary’s funeral and wake will be a part of the new season of Counting On.
Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she lost the baby girl she was pregnant with at about the 20-week mark. The devastating news came shortly following the death of Grandma Mary Duggar. She was due to give birth next month along with several of her sisters-in-law.
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a really hard day as I watched a couple do what no one should ever have to do…bury their little baby. • Although our hearts break here on earth, we look forward to the day when we will see Jesus face to face, he will wipe every tear from our eyes and we will be reunited with those we miss so much. • Until our race on earth is over, let us live intentionally, glorify God through our lives, serve Him well, fulfilling His purpose for our us until we draw our last breath. • “Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on His gentle breast; There by His love o’ershaded, Sweetly my soul shall rest. Hark! ’tis the voice of angels Borne in a song to me, Over the fields of glory, Over the jasper sea. Refrain: Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on His gentle breast; There by His love o’ershaded, Sweetly my soul shall rest. Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe from corroding care, Safe from the world’s temptations; Sin cannot harm me there. Free from the blight of sorrow, Free from my doubts and fears; Only a few more trials, Only a few more tears! Jesus, my heart’s dear Refuge, Jesus has died for me; Firm on the Rock of Ages Ever my trust shall be. Here let me wait with patience, Wait till the night is o’er; Wait till I see the morning Break on the golden shore.” (“Safe In The Arms Of Jesus” by Fanny Crosby)
News about the passing of Tyler’s baby brother just adds another kick for the family, who has been through a lot. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stepped up to help care for Tyler, and with that, have prepared him for the birth of his little brother. Now, they will all grieve another loss together, something that has become second nature to them in recent months.
Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.
