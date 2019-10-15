The Duggar family mourns another loss as Tyler Hutchins’ baby brother passes away

The Duggar family has suffered a lot of losses over the last several months. While they remain steadfast in their beliefs, life just keeps throwing curveballs their way.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been raising Tyler Hutchins for a while now. He has appeared on a few episodes of Counting On and continues to be in family photos. Tyler is the son of Michelle’s niece, Rachel Hutchins.

A few weeks ago, Tyler Hutchins became a big brother to a little boy named Timothy. According to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray on Facebook, the little boy passed away before celebrating his one-month birthday. There are no details about the cause of death, but the Duggar family hosted a reception following the funeral on October 14.

This is just the latest tragedy to strike the Duggar family. The chain of events began back in June when Grandma Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly. She drowned in the pool, with her daughter Deanna being the one to find her. Grandma Mary’s funeral and wake will be a part of the new season of Counting On.

Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she lost the baby girl she was pregnant with at about the 20-week mark. The devastating news came shortly following the death of Grandma Mary Duggar. She was due to give birth next month along with several of her sisters-in-law.

News about the passing of Tyler’s baby brother just adds another kick for the family, who has been through a lot. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stepped up to help care for Tyler, and with that, have prepared him for the birth of his little brother. Now, they will all grieve another loss together, something that has become second nature to them in recent months.

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.