Taylor Swift 2020 tour announced, called Lover Fest: What is Verified Fan program?

Taylor Swift fans can rejoice! The singer has announced she is headed back out on tour in 2020.

On Tuesday, T-Swizzle revealed she would be touring next year in honor of her new album, Lover. The tour is being dubbed Lover Fest and will kick off next summer.

“For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals for the first time in ages, and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some,” the You Need To Calm Down singer shared on social media.

Where can fans catch Taylor Swift on her Lover Fest Tour?

Swift is taking Lover Fest international first. There are eight stops on that leg of the tour.

June 20 at Werchter Boutique in Werchter Belgium

June 24 at The Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany

June 26 at Oslo Sommertid in Oslo, Norway

July 1 at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark

July 3 at Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland

July 5 at Festival de Nîmes in Nîmes, France

July 9 at NOS Alive in Oeiras, Portugal

July 18 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Next up is the US portion of Lover Fest, but it is not all good news for fans. Swift has created two festivals for concerts, with only four concert dates.

Lover Fest West will take place from July 25-26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Lover Fest East is set for July 31-August 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What is Verified Fan program?

Presale tickets for Lover Fest go on sale on October 14. Only those signed up for Swift’s Verified Fan program will qualify for presale tickets.

The Verified Fan program is done through Ticketmaster. Swift used it for her 2018 Reputation Tour. It is designed to help ensure tickets go to fans, as opposed to scalpers or resellers that drive up prices for die-hard fans.

“We’re collaborating with artists, teams, and shows who want to leverage powerful Ticketmaster technology to create a safe, reliable, ticket-buying experience for their fans. Ticketmaster Verified Fan doesn’t guarantee that everyone who is Verified will get a ticket, but it does level the playing field, so more tickets go to fans who intend to go to the show – not ticket bots,” is the official description on Ticketmaster.

Those who are currently enrolled in Taylor Swift’s Verified Fan program can RSVP now for a spot to get presale tickets on October 14. Those looking to sign up will have to wait until Thursday, September 19, when the program opens again.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 17. Capital One cardholders get early access from October 15-16, thanks to Swift’s association with the company.

Taylor Swift is embarking on a very short Lover Fest tour in 2020. There is only 12 shows total, and tickets will be nabbed up quickly.

What do you think about Lover Fest? Are you psyched or disappointed in Swift’s decision for her next tour?