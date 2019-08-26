Taylor Swift VMA performance 2019 video: Swift performs You Need to Calm Down and Lover at MTV Awards Show

The MTV Video Music Awards returned to the stage on Monday night with plenty of stars performing at the show. That included several longtime stars of modern music videos rocking the stage.

Pop star Taylor Swift performed two of her newest hits from her most recent studio album, Lover, including the title track, as well as You Need to Calm Down.

It’s Taylor’s world and the MTV VMA audience got to be part of it once again. Swift opened her 2019 performance with You Need to Calm Down, complete with a stage set full of colors and style. It was an upbeat and energetic routine that had crowd members singing along and dancing to the song they love.

From there, dancers helped her put on a blue jacket and handed her a special “Lover” guitar to perform her new LP’s title ballad. The crowd was just into that song as they were to the more uptempo opener.

There were plenty of people in the crowd singing, bouncing, and swaying to Swift’s songs. Among those shown on camera were Queen Latifah, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Camila Cabello (below). In addition, plenty of fans were shown singing along, waving their arms back and forth, or moving to the music.

Swift nabs several MTV VMA Awards

As of this report, Taylor Swift wasn’t just a performer and MTV VMA nominee, but also a winner. You Need to Calm Down not only picked up the Video for Good Award, but also Video of the Year. Swift was tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations at the show with 12, so it’s possible more awards were on the way before the show was over.

These latest awards join numerous other honors that Swift has achieved during her career. They’ve included Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Awards, and even one Emmy award.

With the new album, Lover, released just days ago, Swift is banking on the success of yet another hot project for her discography. It looks like another No. 1 entry in her catalog, with numerous individual hits on the way. Swift also continues to showcase herself as one of the top modern performers in an era where MTV rarely shows music videos anymore.

The MTV Video Music Awards were shown on Monday, August 26, on MTV, with live streaming also available.

