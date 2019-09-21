One Life To Live alum Eddie Alderson shares cancer update

One Life To Live alum Eddie Alderson has shared an update on his cancer battle with fans.

It has been three years since Eddie revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma cancer at the age of 21. He has been selective of sharing his cancer journey, making sure to showcase the good and bad of his battle.

“Today is a good day. A damn good day. I’ve been quite private and selective about updating the status of my health the last few years. I’ve shared some of the downtimes and some of the good times. Today, I had a scan that showed no active disease in my body,” he began the Instagram post sharing his latest cancer news.

Eddie has had one mantra thought-out his battle, “No Surrender.” It was not only for his benefit but for anyone facing a challenging fight. The actor wants to inspire people to never give up, regardless of how dire a circumstance or situation might feel at the moment.

“I am freaking proud of this day. I am proud of myself and all of the people who are fighting today or have fought. The impact that my family and friends and all of you’ve had on me has given me the drive to fight. I will always fight and spread awareness for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” the 24-year-old shared.

After finishing treatment for the first time in April 2017, Eddie found himself back in the hospital later that year. It was a painful blow, but one that ended up being the reason one his life-long dreams come true.

Eddie is a die-hard Bruce Springsteen fan. In December 2017, the singer autographed “No Surrender” on the soap opera star’s arm, which Eddie later turned into a tattoo.

One Life To Live alum Eddie Alderson is cancer-free. The actor is fully aware this may not be the end of his battle, but he is choosing to celebrate this fantastic win.

“This may not be the end of my fight, but this is as damn close as you can get to shutting the damn door on cancer and saying goodbye. I will always be ready to fight. No surrender,” he ended the Instagram message.

Fans flooded his post with happy thoughts and words of gratitude for him sharing his journey. Some of his followers even shared their own cancer stories. There is no doubt Eddie has been an inspiration to many throughout his quest to beat cancer.