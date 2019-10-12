Love After Lockup’s Mary and Dom expecting their first child

Love After Lockup Season 1 couple Mary and Dom shared exciting news on Instagram earlier today. They are expanding their family and will be welcoming their first child next year!

Viewers will remember Mary and Dom from Season 1 of Love After Lockup. They were one of the most normal couples but showed the difficulty of adjusting to life after being locked up. The pair got married upon his release, though his struggles were showcased.

After Love After Lockup wrapped filming, they redid their wedding and shared the beautiful photos on social media. Mary and Dom have been active on Instagram since the show debuted and viewers have been able to get updates.

When Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup was announced, Mary shot back at the network. She was disappointed that not everyone was asked to take part, airing her grievances on social media. It was clear that the network wanted more of the trainwreck couples versus the ones who beat the odds and were working through their issues together.

There were a lot of questions about whether Mary and Dom would have children and when. Now, the answer is clear. In the photo shared to social media to announce their news, Mary and Dom were hugging while she showed the ultrasound photos and he wore a backward baseball cap with “dad” written on it.

The caption revealed that their little one would be arriving in April 2020 and Mary is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

It looks like Mary and Dom will become parents at the very beginning of April in 2020, unless she goes past her due date. If they know the sex of their baby, they have not yet revealed that. Perhaps the Love After Lockup couple will share the gender reveal on social media too. That appears to be a popular occurrence these days.

Congratulations Mary and Dom!

