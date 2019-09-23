Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar share Amazon baby registry after their baby shower

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are expecting their rainbow baby in just under two months. The couple announced their pregnancy back in May and recently revealed they would be welcoming a little girl.

It has been a difficult year for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar. They have been married just over a year and experienced a miscarriage last fall. While they had not yet publicly announced their pregnancy, Lauren and Josiah told their families just days before the miscarriage happened.

As last season of Counting On aired, Lauren Swanson had to relive her pregnancy announcement and the subsequent loss earlier this year. She has been lending support to her sister-in-law Joy-Anna Duggar who will be going through the same thing this year as Counting On returns next month.

The official due date for baby Duggar is November 17 according to the couple’s amazon baby registry. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar shared their baby registry at the top of their Instagram page. On it, the couple has chosen 111 items for their little girl. At the time of writing this, nearly one-third of the items have already been purchased.

There has been some buzz among Duggar groups and fan bases on social media about the registry being listed. It isn’t out of character for the Duggar family and other couples have also shared their wedding and baby registries before.

Within the Amazon registry, there is a note from Lauren and Josiah that reads, “Thank you for visiting our baby registry! We are so thankful and blessed for our sweet baby girl that’s on the way. As far as nursery, we are going with more of a gender-neutral theme (black, white, wood).

– (Legit) Lauren and Josiah”

November will be a busy month for the Duggar clan. Three babies are expected to be born with one loss that will be mourned as Joy-Anna Duggar’s due date comes and goes. Abbie Grace Burnett will be the last one to deliver her little girl, and that is expected to happen in early 2020.