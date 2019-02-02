Kiyomi Leslie started fight with Bow Wow that landed them both in jail, Bow Wow’s rep claims

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie went to jail after a Saturday morning fight. Pic credit: Fulton County Jail



Bow Wow and his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie were both arrested early on Saturday morning after an altercation at a Midtown Atlanta apartment building. While it was Kiyomi (nee Leslie Holden) who reportedly called the police, Bow Wow’s rep claims that she was the aggressor in the altercation.

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, rekindled his relationship with Kiyomi Leslie back in December after reports that she left him for Young MA. However, it looks like the reunion will be short-lived after an altercation that earn ed them both a mugshot.

Initially, it wasn’t clear what happened between Bow Wow and Kiyomi but the police report indicated that both were arrested because both of them sustained light injuries.

Now, Bow Wow’s rep has spoken with The Shade Room and insisted that Bow Wow was not the aggressor nor did he start the fight.

According to the report, Bow Wow and Kiyomi began to argue about the Super Bowl, which will be played in Atlanta on Sunday. She was unhappy with the rapper for attending Super Bowl-related events without her even though they were spotted together at one of his Super Bowl pop-ups just days before the incident.

While there were marks visible on Bow Wow’s face in his mugshot, his rep claims that his injuries were even worse than that. In addition to two long scratches on his forehead and smaller scratches under his eyes, Bow Wow also allegedly bruised ribs as well as suffered a gash on his neck and another on his side.

Bow Wow’s rep claims that when things got heated, Kiyomi Leslie allegedly picked up a lamp and hit him in the face with it.

The incident is still being investigated but Atlanta police have confirmed that an incident took place and that both parties were arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail.

Mugshots for both Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie have been released, confirming that the woman was indeed Kiyomi, as she used her legal name, Leslie Holden, when she called for help.

According to a rep for the sheriff’s office, both Bow Wow and Kiyomi were already able to go before a judge. Bail was set at $8,000 each. Bow Wow has since been released from jail.

It’s not clear yet if Kiyomi has been released or if she’s still behind bars but she has been silent on social media and has not released a statement.