Jinger Duggar gushes over Jeremy Vuolo in sweet anniversary Instagram post

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently celebrated three years of wedded bliss. They are a fan-favorite couple and Counting On viewers are enjoying watching their journey as they get acquainted with living on the west coast.

The couple married on November 5, 2016. Jinger Duggar moved to Texas following her nuptials and began living her best life as she developed her individuality. Jeremy Vuolo was based in Laredo, Texas and that is where the couple lived and welcomed their first child for the majority of their marriage.

Felicity Vuolo celebrated her first birthday this past July. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo waited quite a while before becoming pregnant with their first child. Duggar women usually fall pregnant quickly after tying the knot, and many have welcomed a baby within the first year of being married. Jinger didn’t choose that path and instead, she adjusted to married life before adding being a mom into the mix.

Currently, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are adjusting to life on the West Coast. They moved there this past summer and have shared their journey on social media. From juice bars to coffee shops, Jinger and Jeremy are living their best lives. She has upgraded her wardrobe majorly, and the two have had a taste of Hollywood since making the big move.

The Duggar family took a trip to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo a few weeks ago and shared photos from their trip. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been featured more on this season of Counting On, and speculation is that their trip was likely filmed for an upcoming season. Jana Duggar has visited Jinger a few times since she moved, something that has followers wondering whether she is considering a big move herself.

In her anniversary post, Jinger Duggar praised Jeremy Vuolo for the man he is and listed all of the traits that make him a wonderful husband and loving father. She is enjoying this life and making the most of all of the opportunities that come her way.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.