Jessa Duggar reveals another loss as Ben Seewald’s Grandpa Eaton passes away

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald revealed they suffered another loss with the news of his grandfather passing away.

Earlier this afternoon, Jessa Duggar took to Facebook to reveal the loss of Ben Seewald’s grandfather. Her post said, in part, “With uncertainties of declining health and cancer taking over, God was so kind to give us a final Thanksgiving weekend with Grandpa Eaton.”

She shared a little video of this past Thanksgiving where her children got to spend one last holiday with Grandpa Eaton.

News of his passing wasn’t unexpected as the Seewald family knew his cancer was spreading and things weren’t looking good. Jessa and Ben will have lasting memories of their most recent visit to see Grandpa Eaton, especially the time he spent with Ivy Jane.

The news of Grandpa Eaton’s passing just adds to a rough year for the Duggar family when it comes to loved ones lost. Jessa lost Grandma Mary Duggar back in June unexpectedly and since then, things haven’t gotten much easier.

Following the passing of Grandma Mary Duggar, Joy-Anna lost the little girl she was pregnant with at around 20 weeks. That was a tough thing for Jessa’s sister, as many other sisters-in-law were also pregnant with little girls and were due the same month.

Just a few months ago, Tyler Hutchins’ little brother passed away shortly after he was born. The circumstances surrounding his death were not made public. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stepped up to help and host the family following the loss.

Now, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will have to say goodbye to Grandpa Eaton in the coming days. He was Ben’s maternal grandfather, and he was truly treasured by the entire family. Several posted tributes to him following his death, revealing the legacy he left behind.