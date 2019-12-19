Jenelle Evans hints she had to die inside to start over after divorce from David Eason

It’s Jenelle Evans’ birthday today, and she’s celebrating by herself with her kids in Nashville, Tennessee.

After leaving her husband behind in October, Jenelle is ready to start over, and this morning, she wished herself a happy birthday with a message about how she’s feeling.

Along with brand new photos of herself, Jenelle shared a quote about starting over.

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” read the quote by Gerard Way.

Jenelle hints that she had to die a little inside and leave a part of her behind in her old life with David Eason to start over and focus on herself.

Many of Jenelle’s followers wished her a happy birthday and told her that she looked beautiful. The posts had many positive responses and messages of support.

Earlier this morning, Nathan Griffith wished her a happy birthday on Twitter, saying that he was so proud of all the changes she was making in her life.

It was back in October that Jenelle announced that she was leaving her husband and that she had filed for divorce that day.

Just a week later, it was revealed that she had a restraining order in place to protect herself and her kids, a restraining order that has been extended into January 2020.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in the spring after David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog. Evans has revealed that she’s determined to share this chapter of her story, but she isn’t sure whether it’s for Teen Mom 2 yet.

She hasn’t confirmed any conversations with MTV about returning to the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.