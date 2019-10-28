Jared Padalecki arrested [VIDEO]: Supernatural star faces assault and public intoxication charges

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested outside a bar in Austin, Texas early Sunday morning. The actor was booked on assault and public intoxication charges around 4:30 am.

TMZ was first to break the news of Jared’s arrest. The website released a video of some of his actions leading up to him being put in handcuffs.

Eyewitnesses told the media outlet that the drama started with Jared allegedly punching a bartender in the face inside Stereotype lounge.

Disappointed but not at all surprised to see the toxicity in the Spn fandom is still going strong, so quick to judge when they know next to nothing about a situation. How about waiting for facts & statements from official sources before you run your mouths? 🤨 #JaredPadalecki pic.twitter.com/rbAVUwRQyY — Sharon (@slash_addicted) October 28, 2019

When a friend took Jared outside to calm him down, the actor reportedly put the unnamed man in a headlock. It is also being reported that Jared got into an altercation with the general manager of the establishment, allegedly striking him in the face too.

The police arrived on the scene to resolve the apparently out-of-control situation. Cops reportedly detained Jared, then placed him under arrest for two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

One source told TMZ Jared allegedly pulled out a wad of cash in front of the police before he was taken into custody.

Bond for his release was said to have been set at $15,000. Neither Jared nor his rep have commented on his arrest or the events leading up to it.

The video clip from Jared’s arrest has been making the rounds on social media. In the clip, several female voices can be heard in the background discussing how drunk Jared is.

One of the ladies asks, presumably other bartenders or servers, if anyone served him alcohol. They all deny giving him booze, alluding to him showing up at the bar in his current condition.

Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester on Supernatural, was arrested outside Stereotype lounge in Texas.

There is speculation the actor is part owner for the establishment. He has posted about the bar several times on social media, including its grand opening in September 2018.

Fans have flooded his Instagram post for Stereotype’s grand opening post with concern for the 37-year-old star. Many comments express support for Jared and his well-being, with fans letting him know they have his back.

Jared is set to star and produce The CW reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger after Supernatural ends its 15-season run next year.

Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.