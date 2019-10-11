What is Belphegor on Supernatural? Sam, Dean and Castiel team up with the demon to restore Hell

In last night’s premiere episode of Supernatural Season 15, titled Back and to the Future, a demon named Belphegor (Belphagor) takes over the body of Lucifer’s Nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert).

Belphegor (Alexander Calvert) then allied himself with Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins).

The premiere episode picked up where the Season 14 finale left off when God/Chuck (Rob Benedict), angered by Dean and Sam, killed Jack and started the apocalyptic end of the world.

God released souls from Hell, including all the monsters and evil characters that the Winchesters previously killed, such as The Woman in White, John Wayne Gacy’s Killer Clown ghost, and Bloody Mary.

Sam and Dean soon found themselves surrounded by zombies in a cemetery.

They tried fighting off the zombies closing in on them, but there were too many, so they ran, carrying Jack’s body to a mausoleum before locking themselves inside.

As they brainstormed on what to do next, Jack suddenly woke up. But it turned out that it was not Jack — a new demon named Belphegor had taken over Jack’s corpse.

Belphegor told them they would have to team up to restore the status quo before God declared the end and unleashed all the souls from Hell. He said to them that he loved his job of torturing souls in Hell and that he would like to have it back.

Sam and Dean reluctantly agreed to work with Belphegor, although Castiel was horrified by the idea of working with the demon he considered an abomination.

What is Belphegor?

Belphegor introduced himself to Sam and Dean as Hell’s chief torturer. He also expressed his admiration for Dean’s torturing skills, which he witnessed during the time (Season 4) that Dean spent in Hell as Alastair’s torture apprentice.

The CW’s Supernatural borrows the character of Belphegor from Judeo-Christian demonology. According to the German bishop and witch-hunter Peter Binsfeld, Belphegor is one of the seven princes of Hell associated with the seven deadly sins.

Belphegor tempts and lures people to Hell by inspiring them to make innovations and clever inventions. Belphegor also uses sloth and laziness to tempt people to sell their souls to the Devil.

However, Belphegor is believed to have originated from the ancient Moabite deity Baal-Peor (Baal of Peor) that the apostatizing Hebrews worshiped in Shittim (in the plains of Moab).

The story is narrated in the Old Testament’s Book of Numbers, Chapter 25, following the incident involving Balaam and his talking donkey. The worship of Baal-Peor allegedly involved licentiousness, orgies, and immorality.

The incident referred to as the Heresy of Peor led to the death of thousands of Hebrews.

Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.