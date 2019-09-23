Supernatural: Jared Padalecki to star in Walker, Texas Ranger reboot

Jared Padalecki has already booked his first post-Supernatural job, and the show has not even started to air its final season.

The actor has signed onto the CBS TV Studios reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. It was announced today the studio is bringing the show that initially starred Chuck Norris back to life.

E! News confirmed Padalecki is hanging up his demon hunting for a job-hunting down a different type of bad guy. The show is in the very early stages of development, so only a few details have been revealed.

The premise will follow Cordell Walker as he returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years undercover on a high-profile case. Walker is a widowed father of two, who believes there is more work to be done in his hometown.

Like the original, Walker will be paired with a female partner. The female lead has yet to be cast.

It is a modern take on the original that will still follow Walker and Texas Rangers. They all have their own moral code and fight for what they believe in, despite what the consequences might bring.

Padalecki will not only star in the reboot, but he is on board as an executive producer too. A working title for the project is Walker, but at this time no network has picked up the reboot.

Since CBS TV Studios is producing and the original ran on CBS for nine seasons, it seems likely CBS will pick it up. Networks are all about airing shows they produce these days. Plus, the show history at CBS kind of makes it a no-brainer.

It would be shocking if the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot did not become a reality. The show was a smashing success the first time around and with Padalecki on board, chances of another hit show are very good.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 15 premiers on October 10.