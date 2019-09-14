Did Shane Simpson pass the bar exam? RHOC husband’s attempt to be distraction-free didn’t pay off

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson have had several ups and downs since joining the show last season. Much of their storyline has revolved around Shane preparing to take, and hopefully pass, the bar exam.

Filming started earlier this year. Shane Simpson was studying for the exam to take it back in February. He would go to his parents’ house and even stayed in a hotel to get some distraction-free time. When he did return home, the tension with Emily was so thick viewers could have cut it with a knife.

Unfortunately, Shane Simpson didn’t pass the exam he took back in February. He reportedly has taken it again and is waiting on the results. The California bar exam is one of the toughest in the country and People reports that only 31 percent of those who take it actually pass.

The relationship between The Real Housewives of Orange County couple has been talked about a lot. Many viewers have commented on how Shane treats Emily.

Earlier this summer, the RHOC star did an interview and revealed that her marriage would be taking some tough turns. Emily Simpson did say that divorce was not in the cards but some fans think that she may have been blowing smoke.

It looks like there is a lot of drama to come on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Shane and Emily Simpson. They have been fighting since his return home after taking the exam and it is clear there is way more going on. She has been managing the kids and the scheduling without him, and now that he is home, he doesn’t seem interested in spending time with her.

Will there be a rebound for the Simpsons this season or is their marriage headed for something more complicated?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.