Emily and Shane from RHOC divorce: Are the Simpsons headed for a breakup?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back for another season. Emily Simpson returned after a rough freshman season. It doesn’t look like too much has changed in her home situation since viewers last saw her.

Shane Simpson is Emily’s husband. He made several appearances last season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Most of it was talking about him taking the bar and the other bits and pieces were either about his desire to not have more children or him tagging along to a filmed event for the show. There were some tense moments, though it was clear they were in it for the long haul despite the differing opinions and struggles.

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, there was some tension shown in the Simpson marriage. At one point, Emily called her husband while he was studying and he was at his parents’ house. The dynamic they have is interesting and it was clear that Emily may be dealing with some stress regarding Shane and his absence from the household while studying.

Rumors of divorce for Emily and Shane Simpson have been around since last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. They have shared a lot of their struggles, though it doesn’t appear they are going to split. In fact, Emily previewed Season 14 of RHOC and revealed that fans will see a lot of ups and downs between her and Shane but divorce is not on the table.

As the rest of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 plays out, there will likely be more ups and downs where Emily and Shane Simpson are concerned. Adding reality television to an already hectic life isn’t easy, but they are doing the best they can.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.