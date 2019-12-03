Baby Yoda sipping soup is the GIF that keeps on giving

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Baby Yoda is the undisputed star of The Mandalorian, as evidenced by an onslaught of Baby Yoda meme sharing that exploded after the infant character first appeared on the show toward the end of Chapter 1.

The Baby Yoda sipping soup/tea GIF is from the last episode of The Mandalorian series, titled Sanctuary, that dropped on Disney+ last week. The GIF is proving to be the proverbial gift that keeps on giving.

It has been a source of inspiration to fans who have been creating and sharing hundreds of memes based on the GIF on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

Was killing me that everyone is sharing a rough-looped Baby Yoda Tea so I made a nice one. cc @laura_june pic.twitter.com/KNW8w1uhKQ — Joel, ᵃ ᶠʳⁱᵉⁿᵈ (@joeljohnson) November 30, 2019

The GIF comes from the scene in which The Mandalorian ran into the former Shock Trooper Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano) outside Omera’s (Julia Jones) tavern on the remote Earth-like planet Sorgan. The Mandalorian went to the backwater planet with his ward Baby Yoda to seek refuge, but they found Dune also hiding out on the planet.

While The Mandalorian received a whooping from the Galactic Civil War veteran, Baby Yoda wandered out from inside the tavern and stood quietly by the sidelines, watching curiously as he casually sipped his soup.

Twitter fans are sharing the GIF, with many saying it is the best replacement for the popular Kermit-sipping-tea-minding-his-own-business GIF, which was a major meme generator on social media before The Mandalorian bestowed the gift of Baby Yoda to the world of memeing.

Kermit meme is dead now, Baby Yoda tea is the new thing! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cFoYtWXBVT — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 30, 2019

I’d ask Kermit how he feels about Baby Yoda, but that’s none of my business. #BabyYoda #Kermit pic.twitter.com/XlmhtFPayw — SP… (@geraldineaugust) December 1, 2019

This is the new meme to replace kermits tea sipping meme.

retweet to spread awareness. pic.twitter.com/ipOzhNbeFC — Malzar (@VoiceOfMalzar) November 30, 2019

Fans have been sharing memes based on the Baby Yoda sipping soup/tea GIF. The Baby Yoda sipping tea memes just keep coming and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

When you're tired of other people's bs and you're just standing there ready to spill ALL THE TEA. #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9i30kUxOyv — Meghan Sullivan (@Meghan_IGN) November 30, 2019

Me watching a couple break up loudly on the street while I sip my latte inside the Starbucks pic.twitter.com/dVP9Jsf7bf — Ryan Simpkins (@ryan_the_ryan) November 30, 2019

Fans are looking forward to The Mandalorian Chapter 5 dropping on Disney+ on Friday and are hoping that the new episode will provide another meme-inspiring Baby Yoda scene. Judging from the enthusiasm of fans for adorable Baby Yoda memes, it doesn’t look like there is an end in sight to his adorable reign on social media.