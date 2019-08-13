Are Corey and Evelin from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way still together?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended with Corey and Evelin, and things weren’t looking good.

After Corey invested so much in their relationship (literally) and even moved to Ecuador to be with Evelin, she made it clear that she isn’t as committed as he is. Naturally, that leaves viewers wondering if Corey and Evelin are still together or if the latest drama was enough to send Corey back to his family in Washington.

So far, Corey has been disrespected by the locals, who call him by Evelin’s ex-boyfriend’s name. Then, it turns out that she might not have completely broken up with him while she was supposed to be committed to Corey.

Right at the end of the episode. Evelin admitted that she and her ex hooked up but insisted they were on a break and it was an accident. That doesn’t sit well with Corey,

“I give up my life to come here,” Corey told Evelin. “Are you in this or not?”

Evelin responded flatly, “I guess I’m not.”

As credits rolled, Corey admitted that he “made a big mistake” in the confessional. Then, we saw him walking out on Evelin as he said, “I feel stupid.”

So, did Corey and Evelin break up?

Based on Corey Rathgeber’s Instagram, he and Evelin are still together. Just two days ago, he shared this photo and captioned it, “I will always love you beautiful.”

Then just hours before the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired, he shared these photos from behind the scenes.

Based on those posts alone, it’s clear that Corey isn’t feeling so stupid anymore and he’s still in Ecuador with Evelin.

To cover all bases, we checked Evelin’s Instagram account too, and she’s been sharing photos with Corey recently, making it even more clear that there’s no nasty break up to report. In fact, she also commented on the fact that 90 Day Fiance viewers think she’s cold-hearted, claiming that very little can get in but that Corey has.

“It’s been real . Here’s a little more of us,” Evelin wrote. “I don’t mind u guys thinking I’m cold hearted cause I am , only dogs ,corey and few people can get in.”

So it looks like Evelin is enjoying playing the reality star that viewers love to hate, but in reality, she and Corey seem to be doing just fine.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.