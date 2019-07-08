Amy Duggar King slammed after posting bump photo following Joy-Anna Duggar’s miscarriage

Amy Duggar King has been through a lot in the last month. She is currently expecting her first child and has been sharing the milestones she hits as they come.

Unfortunately, the news about Joy-Anna Duggar’s loss has overshadowed her Instagram posts. Last week, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth revealed that they lost their little girl in the 20th week of pregnancy. It was unexpected and shared amid several baby gender reveals as she was due the same month as three of her sisters-in-law.

While shopping for her little boy’s nursery, Amy Duggar King posted a photo outside of an antique shop. Of course, that is how the trolling started. There was a comment under her post that accused her of trying to rub it in Joy-Anna Duggar’s face. Little did the commenter know, Amy would come back with her own response.

Last month, Amy Duggar King was dealt an incredibly blow with the loss of her grandmother. Grandma Mary Duggar helped to raise her. She was a huge part of her upbringing and finding out she accidentally drowned was almost too much to bear. Now, she is working through the loss and indulging in the goodness that comes with expecting her first child.

It is clear that Amy Duggar King wasn’t being malicious in her post. She didn’t set out to throw it in her cousin’s face at all. Celebrating the good in her life is the only thing that is keeping her going.