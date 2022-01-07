Why is the Pussycat Dolls reunion canceled?

After announcing a reunion, it seems the Pussycat Dolls won’t be going on tour. Pic credit: Acepixs/Imagecollect.com

Fans were relieved when one of the biggest girl groups of the 2000s, the Pussycat Dolls, announced they would be reuniting.

Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger as well as Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar all returned. However, original member Melody Thornton opted out.

At the height of their success, the group released two studio albums — PCD and Doll Domination — and a number of hit songs — Don’t Cha, Buttons, When I Grow Up — that defined a whole era of music.

Sadly, however, it seems their long-awaited comeback has been cut short and might be completely over. Keep reading to find out why.

When did the Pussycat Dolls get back together?

After several rumors and speculation, the Pussycat Dolls reunited for the first time in a decade in late 2019.

The I Hate This Part hitmakers appeared on the UK version of The X Factor and put on a show-stopping performance. They sang a medley of their iconic singles and premiered a new song, React, which was released early 2020.

React proved the popularity of the group wasn’t over. According to The Official Charts, it became their 11th top 40 single in the UK and spent three months on the chart. The music video also went down a storm, racking up more than 58 million views on their YouTube channel.

After their explosive X Factor performance, the Dolls announced they would be embarking on a nationwide UK & Ireland arena tour. Shortly after, they revealed they would be going down under with a tour in Australia.

Why have all of the Pussycat Dolls shows been canceled?

Sadly, none of the Pussycat Dolls’ tour dates have taken place.

Initially, the concerts were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and were supposed to go ahead in May last year. While live shows have started to go ahead as planned, the Dolls have yet to perform one concert and have remained very hush hush surrounding the situation with their tour.

Even though the group themselves haven’t informed their fans about the tour cancelation, the venues the Dolls were supposed to perform at have already told those who purchased tickets will recieve an automatic refund.

The event organisers have been in touch to let us know that the @pussycatdolls' performance at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham has now been cancelled. If you purchased tickets, you will be automatically refunded by your original method of payment. pic.twitter.com/Y7zJ543jje — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) January 7, 2022

As previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the group’s manager, Robin Antin, filed a lawsuit on September 3, 2021, that alleges that Nicole Scherzinger is threatening to not take part in the tour unless she’s given full creative control and a majority share.

Antin claims that she and The Masked Singer panelist previously agreed that Scherzinger would get 49 percent of the business deal and tour. After the tour was first postponed because of the pandemic, Scherzinger apparently refused to participate in the tour unless they renegotiate the terms. It was said that Scherzinger will not step on stage with her group members unless she is made 75 percent owner with final decision-making authority.

To make things worse, Live Nation has been asking $600,000 to be coughed up by Antin.

According to Scherzinger’s lawyer, Howard King, Antin’s claims are false and “a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them,” King continued, adding, “Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

Unfortunately for fans, a tour and new music likely won’t be happening in the near future.