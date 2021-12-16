The Masked Singer Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Masked Singer panelists. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer just wrapped up its sixth season and the winner was Queen of Hearts, who unmasked as singer-songwriter Jewel.

It was a huge season, with some of the most talented performers in the show’s history.

Along with Jewel, her co-finalist was Todrick Hall and semi-finalists were two more big names in Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster and Faith Evans.

With such great performances and a hard-hitting finale, fans are ready for more of the show where stars dress up in elaborate costumes and sing songs while the audience and a panel of judges try to figure out their identities.

Here is everything we know so far about The Masked Singer Season 7.

This article provides everything that is known about The Masked Singer Season 7 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has not been renewed yet for a seventh season.

The show should be back, especially with Fox going all-in on these shows, with Alter Ego premiering in 2021 as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Masked Singer is still the king of the hill when it comes to these on Fox.

While Season 6 of The Masked Singer dropped in the ratings, averaging a 0.95 rating in the key 18-49 demographic with 4.43 million viewers, it was still a high rating for Fox shows.

The Masked Singer was still one of Fox’s most-watched shows and should return in 2022 for a seventh season.

We will update this article when Fox makes its official decision about the return of The Masked Singer.

Release date latest: When does The Masked Singer Season 7 come out?

The drop in ratings might change how The Masked Singer is released.

The first season of The Masked Singer hit in January 2019, with the second coming in September 2019, the third in February 2020, the fourth in September 2020, the fifth in March 2021, and the sixth in September 2021.

With no news yet about Season 8, there is a chance Fox could decide to only go once a year.

Both Dancing with the Stars and The Voice have chosen to only go once a year after airing twice a year for a long time. The Masked Singer could follow that example and make it a once-a-year event series, hoping that less could mean more in ratings.

If Fox decides to keep The Masked Singer at twice a year, the seventh season could arrive in either February or March.

If it decides to go just once a year, it could either come in February or March, or it could hold out until September 2022.

Season 1 had higher ratings than the later year Season 2 and Season 3 had higher ratings than the later year Season 4.

With that in mind, The Masked Singer might fit better in the early year time slot rather than in fall, where Dancing with the Stars and The Voice are now residing.

We will update this article when Fox makes its decision on when the next season of The Masked Singer will air.

The Masked Singer Season 7 cast updates

One thing that has never changed about The Masked Singer was its panel. In the first six seasons, all four panelists remained the same.

There is no reason to think that they will leave anytime soon.

This panel includes:

5-time Grammy nominee Robin Thicke. He is best known for his number one hit song Blurred Lines.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. She is a veteran of reality competition shows, winning on Dancing with the Stars and serving as a judge on The Sing-Off, The X-Factor (in both the U.S. and U.K.), and Australia’s Got Talent.

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong. He has appeared in movies such as Knocked Up, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Hangover and was part of the NBC series Community.

Model Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. She is best known for her MTV show Singled Out after breaking out following her modeling for Playboy magazine.

Nick Cannon should also return as the host of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer Season 7 spoilers

There is no telling what stars could appear on The Masked Singer in Season 7.

Mostly, the show has B-list stars and older celebrities whose time in the spotlight has dimmed. This makes the judge’s guesses at A-list celebs always seem strange when they throw out big names.

The winners of The Masked Singer so far include T-Pain (Season 1), Wayne Brady (Season 2), Kandi Burruss (Season 3), LeAnn Rimes (Season 4), Nick Lachey (Season 5), and Jewel (Season 6).

Fox has yet to announce when The Masked Singer Season 7 will premiere.