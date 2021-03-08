Taylor Swift set to perform at 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift will perform at the March 2021 Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Taylor Swift, 31, will take to the virtual stage at the Grammy Awards on March 14.

The Cardigan singer will join 22 other big names, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Martin.

Swift is also included as a nominee in the award ceremony, with six nominations this year. She has been nominated for best album (Folklore) and best song (Cardigan), among others.

The last time Swift performed at the Grammy Awards was back in 2016 when she also won best album of the year for her pop-centric project titled 1989.

The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols, with artists performing predominately from the safety of their own spaces.

Calling out Netflix

Swift recently spoke up on Twitter after fans created the trending topic #RespectTaylorSwift in response to a character from the Netlflix show Ginny & Georgia making a sexist joke at the singer’s expense last week.

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to call out the show Ginny & Georgia and Netlfix. Pic credit: @taylorswift13/Twitter

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” the singer tweeted last week. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss American this outfit doesn’t look good on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Fans took the issue further, focusing their rage on Antonia Gentry, the actress who portrays the character who made the comment in the show. Swift has not commented on the issue since her initial tweet last week.

A voice for women’s rights

Swift has long been a strong voice in the music industry against misogyny and discrimination against women.

She called out the industry’s standards for women in her 2019 speech after being honored with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award.

“I saw that people loved to explain away a woman’s success in the music industry and I saw something in me change due to this realization…This was the decade when I became a mirror for my detractors. Whatever they decided I couldn’t do is exactly what I did. Whatever they criticized about me became material for musical satire or inspirational anthems. The best lyrical examples I can think of are songs like “Mean”, “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space”. Basically if people had something to say about me I said something back in my own way. This reflux dictated more than just my lyrics,” remarked Swift.

She elaborated, saying, “They’re saying I’m dating too much in my twenties? OK, I’ll stop. I’ll just be single for years. Now they’re saying my album Red is filled with too many breakup songs. OK, I’ll make one about moving to New York and deciding my life is just more fun with my friends. Oh, they’re saying my music is changing too much for me to stay in country music? Here’s an entire genre shift and a pop album called 1989. You heard it? Sick!”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, March 14 at 8/7c on CBS.