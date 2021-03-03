Taylor Swift fans attack Ginny & Georgia star over sexist remark made on the show

Taylor Swift fans are lashing out at Ginny & Georgia stars over a sexist joke made by one of the characters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Taylor Swift fans have taken the fight to defend the singer’s honor to the next level.

Swift’s fans, otherwise known as Swifties, came to the singer’s defense this week in a trending Twitter thread entitled #RespectTaylorSwift after a character from the new Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia, made a disparaging and sexist remark at Swift’s expense.

Fans were quick to bash Netflix and the show for allowing the sexist joke to remain in the episode.

In the episode in question, one of the main characters makes the remark, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Slamming Netflix and Ginny & Georgia

Swift joined in on the topic, voicing her disdain and outrage over the joke. In a Tweet posted March 1, Swift called out the show and streaming service.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Pic credit: @taylorswift13/Twitter

Now, Swift’s fans are targeting Ginny & Georgia actress, Antonia Gentry.

The star’s Instagram page was flooded with negative comments this week, ranging from “Respect Taylor Swift!” to “Apologize to Taylor Swift.”

Not caving in to the negativity

According to BuzzFeed, Gentry responded to the “undeserved criticism” by taking the opportunity to shed light on a situation in Nigeria, where 317 young girls were abducted at gunpoint from their school last week.

Said Gentry in a post to her social media account, “317 girls aged 12-16 were abducted from a school in Nigeria on Friday and there’s barely a squeak in the media….What a world we live in.”

Swift, who has been busy re-recording her first five albums, has not commented on the issue since her first tweet about it on March 1.

The singer has been working toward reclaiming ownership over her songs after her record label was bought out by Scooter Braun’s label, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019.

Swift kept busy in 2020, releasing two albums, Evermore and Folklore, to the surprise and elation of her fan base.

Swift recently posted an apology to her fans on her Twitter page after she postponed her Lover Fest tour for another year due to the pandemic.

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed.”

She went on to say, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait ’til we can all safely be at shows together again.”