Slim 400 shooting update: YG affiliate rapper shot 10 times, in critical condition

Rapper Slim 400, a YG affiliate, was shot in Compton, California on Friday night. The shooting has reportedly left the hip-hop star in critical condition. Here are more details on the shooting and what is known about Slim 400’s condition.

Slim 400 shot 10 times, hospitalized

Per a TMZ report, the shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. It was around that time that the police received a call about the Slim 400 shooting, per law enforcement sources.

At that time, someone had called in that a male had been shot. TMZ learned it was Slim 400 that was the victim, but they didn’t know where he suffered the gunshots to his body. However, reports indicate that Slim 400 was shot 10 times.

TMZ reports #Slim400 was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Compton earlier tonight. Sending prayers to the rapper and his loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mrwrHGauN2 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 29, 2019

The 31-year-old hip-hop star was taken to a Los Angeles hospital. As of a 3:40 a.m. PST update, it was reported Slim 400 is still alive but is in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the Slim 400 shooting. However, TMZ mentioned there were reports of a black SUV that was seen leaving the scene. Police are still trying to locate the suspects involved in the shooting.

A tweet via @Adam22 provided a bit of a Slim 400 shooting update on what happened. Adam22 posted a screenshot of a text conversation with someone else in which he mentions, “Slim got shot 10 times on Spruce st. He’s at St Francis.” The other person asked for any updates to which Adam22 replied, “He in surgery face & back bullets went in & out.”

Slim 400 songs with YG include Brusin, Word is Bond

Slim 400 is most known for the song he did with fellow Compton rapper YG. That track is Bruisin which also features YG and Sadboy Loko.

The official music video has over 19 million views on YouTube and features a throwback beat. Longtime hip-hop fans may recognize it from Back to the Hotel from N2Deep in the 1990s.

See the NSFW music video below via World Star Hip Hop’s YouTube channel.

Slim 400 worked on other tracks with YG or on his own. YG’s song “Word is Bond” also features Slim. Slim has other videos for his songs including Bompton City and Too Brackin for the Radio.

While the Slim 400 shooting has left the hip-hop star in critical condition, it has many people remembering a shooting from just three months ago. Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles outside of his clothing store this past March.

His family recently accepted a Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards, with his mother giving an emotional speech.