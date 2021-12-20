Rita Ora net worth 2021: How much the British singer is worth and how she became a millionaire

Rita Ora’s net worth and how she made so much money. Pic credit: ImagePressAgency/Imagecollect.com

Since debuting on the entertainment scene, Rita Ora has become a regular name in the charts and a popular face on television.

At 31 years old, the I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker has racked up the cash and become a millionaire.

Ora remains booked and busy as next month she will return to the UK’s version of The Masked Singer as a panelist for a third year running. With that being said, a lot of people have been wondering what her current net worth is. Keep reading to find out exactly how much.

Rita Ora’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Rita Ora’s net worth is an impressive $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ora started off her career as a singer and has since ventured into acting, television, and fashion.

How did Rita Ora make so much money?

To date, Rita Ora has released two studio albums — Ora and Phoenix. In the UK, her debut album reached the top spot as well as its first three singles, per The Official Charts. As of this writing, Ora has a total of four No. 1 hits and 13 top 10 singles, making her the British female with the most top 10 entries.

Outside of music, Ora has also dipped her toes into acting. In 2015, she made her debut as Mia Grey in the series of Fifty Shades of Grey films. Since then, she has appeared in Southpaw, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and Twist.

Ora has had her fair share of work on television. In 2015, she served as a judge on both The Voice UK and The X Factor. The following year, she took over from Tyra Banks and became the host of America’s Next Top Model.

In 2017, Ora continued her television work in the US by hosting the talent show Boy Band. That same year, she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in London. Currently, she is a panelist on The Masked Singer UK and The Voice Australia.

Fashion has played a big part in Ora’s success and financial income. In 2014, she had her own collection with Adidas Originals. In 2016, she collaborated with Tezenis for a capsule lingerie collection. Two years later, she co-designed a capsule shoe collection with designer Giuseppe Zanotti. After becoming the face of German brand Escada, she launched her own collection with them in 2019.

Ora has continued to endorse many products and become the face of many high-profile brands, including Madonna’s Material Girl line, Skullcandy headphones, Rimmel makeup, and DKNY’s My NY fragrance, to name a few.

How has Rita Ora spent her money?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rita Ora has spent a lot of money on property and given a lot back to her family.

In 2014, the Your Song singer gave her North London home to her parents, which was worth £1.4 million at the time. She originally purchased the property for £1.15 million. However, the estate is now worth £1.6 million as of 2020.

In 2019, Ora splashed a lot of cash as she purchased a mansion in Kosovo for her parents for £1.5 million. That same year, she treated herself to West London property worth £3.25 million. The luxurious home features a roof terrace with a bar area.