Ozzy Osbourne releases Ordinary Man video with Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne is famous worldwide, well know for his time as Black Sabbath’s front-man as well as his solo career, all shepherded by his manager wife Sharon Osbourne, a force of nature herself.

Today he released a new music video featuring Elton John — an ode to his roots in Birmingham, England, and growing into his role as a superstar rocker.

The video is melancholic and a wistful look back at a young boy who was destined for a blue collar life much like his father, but who somehow broke free from the grey cold town and grabbed rock n’ roll by the lapels and never let go.

Ozzy’s memoirs are bestsellers for good reason. His unvarnished recounting of his gritty childhood marked by brushes with the law shows that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish great things if you are true to yourself and work hard … and marry well.

Wife Sharon is cited as his north star, the driving force in his life who helped him shape a huge career which continues to this day. Mrs. O, as she is affectionately called, has a huge career of her own.

She is seen daily on CBS chat show The Talk, and their former MTV show The Osbournes pioneered the reality TV family slice-of-life premise, becoming a huge hit after its debut back in 2002.

Ozzy Osbourne today

Ozzy and Sharon have weathered a lot of storms together, but remain a remarkable force as a couple. In an exclusive for Good Morning America earlier this year, he and Sharon told the world that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy recently cancelled his 2020 North American tour dates in order to seek additional medical treatments and safeguard his health.

However, despite numerous false reports about him being on his deathbed, Ozzy always seems to come back strong.

Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man lyrics

I was unprepared for fame

Then everybody knew my name

No more lonely nights, it’s all for you

I have traveled many miles

I’ve seen tears and I’ve seen smiles

Just remember that it’s all for you

Don’t forget me as the colors fade

When the lights go down, it’s just an empty stage

Okay

Yes, I’ve been a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

I’ve made momma cry

Don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes, the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

Many times I’ve lost control

They tried to kill my rock and roll

Just remember I’m still here for you

I don’t wanna say goodbye

When I do, you’ll be alright

After all, I did it all for you

Don’t forget me as the colors fade

When the lights go down, it’s just an empty stage

Okay…