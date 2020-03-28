New Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle, Drake and Roddy Ricch songs leaked during Hit-Boy vs. Boi-1da Beat Battle

On Friday night, hip-hop producers Hit-Boy and Boi-1da provided everyone something to enjoy as they continue to practice social distancing and other health precautions.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home, the two hip-hop maestros held a battle of their beats live online for viewers and listeners to enjoy.

During that event, the producers leaked part of two new tracks on the way with a new Big Sean-Nipsey Hussle collab from the upcoming Detroit 2 album, as well as one featuring Drake and Roddy Ricch.

Hit-Boy and Boi-1da host Beat Battle

On Friday night, hip-hop super producers Hit-Boy, real name Chauncey Hollis, and Boi-1da, real name Matthew Samuels, hosted an online Beat Battle.

Boi-1da is well known for producing plenty of hit songs over the years, including multiple Drake tracks, Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” Rihanna’s “Work,” and G-Eazy’s “No Limit.”

Last year, he was involved with several songs from the late Juice WRLD’s album, as well as tracks on both Lil Nas X and Schoolboy Q’s LPs.

Hit-Boy is no slouch in terms of what he’s produced, though. Active since 2003 in hip-hop, he’s brought forth songs including “Stronger” by Mary J. Blige, “Goldie” by ASAP Rocky, and the smash hit “Paris” from Kayne West and Jay-Z. More recently, he assisted on the new Jay Electronica album’s cut, “Blinding,” which also features Jay-Z.

They announced a Beat Battle event on Instagram and held it live using the IGTV feature of the platform.

Fans certainly enjoyed the battle between the two stars of hip-hop but went crazy once they brought the fire with two unreleased songs that will be coming to streaming platforms in the future.

New tracks by Drake and Roddy Ricch, Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle

At one point during their Beat Battle, it became time to really kick things up a notch in terms of giving listeners a taste of what’s on the way.

First up, Boi-1da told Hit-Boy, “I gotta press the red button, I’m not even playin’ with you here man.” From there, he blessed listeners when he played an unreleased song with a slow, head-nodding beat and lyrics from Drake, followed by newcomer Roddy Ricch.

“I’m not playin,” Boi-1da repeated after stopping the track short for listeners to want more.

It had Hit-Boy enjoying what he heard, but he had something in store as well. Hit-Boy blew things up himself when he pressed play on a new track from Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle. A special appearance from Sean himself, as his track played, was another highlight of the night.

The new song appears to be destined for Big Sean’s Detroit 2, which the rapper recently revealed.

Check out both track previews in the Twitter video below with some NSFW language mixed in throughout.

Boi-1da playing an unreleased Drake x Roddy Ricch song then Hit-Boy playing an unreleased Nipsey x Big Sean song right after during their insta live battle >>>>>>>pic.twitter.com/Aiyv427QTq — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) March 28, 2020

Of course, reactions included plenty of fire emojis and excited fans as both tracks clearly hit with listeners in just their raw, preview forms.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess exactly when these new songs will be fully released. It’s known that Drake has an album on the way soon, according to recent words from NBA star LeBron James. In addition, Big Sean’s recent trailer from Detroit 2 seems to suggest that the song featuring Nipsey Hussle will be on the way in the coming months.

One thing’s for sure, both producers have some real heat on the way as they continue to light up the genre with their innovative styles.