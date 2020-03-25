Big Sean Detroit 2 trailer: Rapper reveals new album as sequel to mixtape

Rapper Big Sean is ready to do it again, as he’s recently revealed he has a new album on the way for hip-hop fans in 2020.

The hip-hop star used a special day, his birthday, to share the news of another studio release.

It appears it will be a sequel to a popular mixtape he revealed almost eight years ago, giving fans insight into the direction the project could be headed.

Big Sean reveals his new album in video trailer

The new Big Sean album will be titled Detroit 2 as a follow up to the mixtape Detroit. Big Sean released that back in September of 2012, so this sequel has been many years in the making.

He made the big announcement in grand style using a YouTube video complete with narration and visuals from the rapper.

“Detroit..to me it’s home,” he says, opening the video. “But to me, I feel like it’s more than just a city, it’s for real, a mentality.”

From there, the video launches into a montage of different images involving the rapper and the city, backed by snippets of new tracks. Sean continues to speak about his musical influences and how Detroit was there as his career took shape.

Big Sean’s Detroit 2 album details

So far, not much is known beyond a new album title and the reveal trailer. However, this will drop on the Kanye West label G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings.

The new Detroit 2 will be Sean’s first studio LP since his collaboration with super-producer Metro Boomin. The two teamed up for the December 2017 release, Double or Nothing.

However, Detroit 2 is Big Sean’s fifth solo album, and first since another 2017 release, I Decided. Just like his debut Finally Famous and Dark Sky Paradise, Sean’s previous solo album is certified Platinum by RIAA.

The rapper released three singles over the course of 2019 with Overtime, Single Again, and Bezerk. Quite possibly, one or more of these will appear on Detroit 2 when it arrives on streaming platforms.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what else might be on the tracklist and if Sean Don has any special guests joining him.

According to Hip Hop DX, appearances in Big Sean’s Detroit 2 trailer from Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug could indicate they will be guest stars.

When will the Detroit 2 album release date be? Fans are hoping it’s in 2020, however, the way things have gone with sports, concerts, and movies getting canceled or delayed; it could be next year.

That said, recent releases from The Weeknd and Childish Gambino have given fans new music during their days of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, so maybe Big Sean is planning to do the same in the near future.