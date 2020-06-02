Jewel uses virtual performances, Grateful release to connect during pandemic

Singer Jewel was amongst the many entertainers forced to rethink performances in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Despite major events getting canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns, the singer shifted to a new way to connect with her fans. That involved taking putting her live performances online rather than on the concert stages she’s used to.

Even with the new format, Jewel’s been enjoying the ability to connect with fans during this time using her music including a brand new single Grateful to attempt to calm people’s fears.

Jewel shifted performance mentality during pandemic

Popular singer Jewel rose to fame back in 1995 with her hits including Who Will Save Your Soul, Foolish Games, and You Were Meant For Me from the smash album Pieces of You.

She’d been missing from the music scene in terms of new content until this past April when she put out the single Grateful.

In addition to the new song release, she’s been putting on performances for her fans online. Jewel has harnessed the power of social media to try to keep people entertained during difficult times.

I definitely miss an audience, it’s wonderful singing for an audience,” Jewel said as part of a CBS News interview where she also performed her new song.

“But in lieu of an audience this has been very satisfying – to sing virtually for people. And because people can comment live, and I can see what they’re wanting and can see what they’re requesting, and because it doesn’t take a lot to… it’s funny, I get teary-eyed so quickly – it doesn’t take a lot to imagine what people are going through. People are scared, and terrified,” the singer added.

Singer released Grateful early to help with fear and anxiety

As Jewel has had to shift the way she performs from the live shows she’s come to enjoy over the years, the 46-year-old also believes the coronavirus pandemic could ultimately shape people in a positive way.

“We’re going to come out of this more anxious, more depressed, more pathologically afraid, or we’re going to come out of this more resilient, more resolved, to make meaningful changes in our life.”

A number of musical artists including Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Jewel have released new music to help people cope and stay entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer said she decided to release her new single Grateful early in an effort to help people with their anxieties and fears during the pandemic.

“This time in society is what really sort of called me out to do it,” she smiled. “This is a really pivotal time for all of us – people are suffering. And so the record is really about reminding people that it’s safe to have feelings, we can live in our heart,” Jewel said.

The singer’s new single Grateful is currently available on popular music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.