Billy Idol offering virtual wedding services during coronavirus pandemic

It’s a nice day for a white wedding! Billy Idol famously sang the line in one of his hit songs back in the 1980s. Idol is now offering to help one lucky couple have their very own memorable wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rocker will give his services to a couple that had to cancel their real-life wedding due to the ongoing pandemic, thanks to a contest from Sirius XM where Idol is a DJ.

Billy Idol to provide wedding services for couple

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many major events to shut down or postpone as staying away from large crowds is among the CDC’s outlined safety guidelines.

That includes celebratory events such as graduations and weddings, where couples become married on a generally memorable day.

However, it may end up being even more memorable for one lucky couple, as Sirius XM is giving away a virtual wedding. That includes Billy Idol providing his services as not only the best man but also the wedding singer.

In addition, the contest will award the lucky couple a nice sum of $10,000 cash to help them with their special day.

Couples are being asked to send letters to the contest organizers in which they discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their wedding plans. From there, the Sirius XM folks will select one of the couples they believe deserves to have a wedding on them, featuring rock icon Billy Idol.

More details about the Win a Virtual White Wedding Contest with Billy Idol are available at the Sirus XM contest page.

Idol appears on Fallon’s show, has concert later this year

The popular rock star behind Mony Mony, Rebel Yell, and Eyes Without a Face recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Idol helped perform a special quarantine remix of his hit song Dancing With Myself last week.

In the video clip, viewers can see Idol performing his classic tune with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots as they use various objects to make the background music.

Among the objects are normal instruments such as a guitar but also household items like a blender, pots, and pill bottles. In addition, clips of show viewers pop up as they dance with themselves. Idol joins in through the song to deliver his song’s lines.

While the coronavirus pandemic already canceled or postponed plenty of big events, Billy Idol still has one on the schedule for later this year.

He’ll be part of the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey set for September 19 and 20. Also featured on the lineup are classic musical acts such as Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, The Beach Boys, and the Avett Brothers.