Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix: ‘Being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health’

Jesy Nelson says she is quitting Little Mix because her membership in the pop group has taken a toll on her mental health.

Nelson took to Instagram earlier today to post a lengthy message in which she announced to her fans that she was leaving the girl group.

She explained why she decided to quit.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she wrote. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel that now is the time to begin that process,” she continued.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” she concluded.

She explained that she was leaving Little Mix so that she can spend more time with the people she loves and to start a new chapter in her life.

She then went on to thank her fans and bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall, for “creating some of the most of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget.”

Jesy Nelson’s former Little Mix bandmates respond

Jesy’s former bandmates reacted to her announcement in a message posted to the group’s Instagram account that boasts of more than 13.5 million followers.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us, but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the Instagram message read. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

The statement went on to say that the other members of the band were still “enjoying our Little Mix journey” and were not yet ready to quit the group.

They then called on their fans to continue supporting the group.

Little Mix fans Reactions on social media

Fan have been reacting on social media to the unexpected news that Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix.

Many fans were disappointed by the news but tried to show understanding after Jesy explained that she was quitting to take care of her mental health.

I have no words to describe the size of the pain I’m feeling right now, I really wasn’t prepared for it, but I understand Jesy’s reasons and I will support her if it will do her any good. thank you for those beautiful nine years Jesy. Love you infinity!#LittleMix #JesyNelson pic.twitter.com/6ukvwSaSPq — 𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 || love u jesy🤍 (@tpwkloren) December 14, 2020

The latest news comes after Monsters and Critics reported that Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to Andre Gray.

Little Mix shot to stardom after appearing on the U.K.’s The X Factor

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock formed Little Mix in 2011.

After winning Season 8 of Britain’s The X Factor, they released their first single, Cannonball, a cover of Damien Rice’s song, under Syco Music label.

Cannonball debuted at number one in the UK Singles Chart.

Little Mix also released their debut studio album DNA in 2012. DNA, which included the hit single, Wings, reached the top five in the U.S. and U.K.

They went on to release several other albums, including Salute (2013), Get Weird (2015), and Glory Days (2016).

Little Mix released Confetti in 2020.

The group is known for other hit singles, such as Black Magic from their album Getting Weird, and Shout Out to My Ex, from their album Glory Days.