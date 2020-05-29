Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is engaged to longtime boyfriend and soccer star Andre Gray

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to Andre Gray. The couple just revealed the great news on social media and their fans are loving it.

Andre popped the question on Thursday as he and Leigh-Anne were celebrating their fourth anniversary. He picked the perfect moment to do it, as she said “yes” to the proposal.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray get engaged

Andre took to his Instagram page to share an image of himself and Leigh-Anne right after they became engaged.

He says to, “Let the caption speak for itself this time❤️💍 Hasta la muerte.”

Maybe he meant the images instead of the caption? Either way, the images show the happy couple enjoying some time together and it is shared below.

Quite a few friends and fans have already weighed in on the photos with well-wishes for the pair.

Andre Gray celebrates anniversary in style

May 28 was the fourth anniversary for the couple and Andre Gray just made it very easy for himself and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to remember the day they became engaged.

In addition to the photo of the couple embracing one another, Andre also shared an image that was taken right as he was proposing to Leigh-Anne. She seemed quite surprised but very ecstatic about what was taking place.

Earlier in the day, Leigh-Anne had taken to her own Instagram page to start celebrating the anniversary. She posted an image of the couple embracing and kissing on the beach.

Along with the image, Leigh-Anne wrote, “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! 😩❤️ all I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried.”

Below is that beautiful photo of the couple enjoying some time together:

So far, Leigh-Anne’s photo has received 351,551 likes and Andre’s photo has received 41,169 likes. Those were the numbers at the time this article was published and the numbers are expected to keep climbing.

Leigh-Anne and the Watford FC striker have been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship just before New Year 2016.

Currently, the couple is self-isolating together in their mansion in Surrey, England. It’s not a bad way to spend the time, and it looks like Andre had a plan he was ready to carry out when the timing was right.

And an anniversary is a perfect time to pop the question.

Next up, fans will be clamoring to find out when the Little Mix star — a British girl group formed in 2011 during the British version of The X Factor — and the soccer star decide to tie the knot.