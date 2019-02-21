Little Mix BRITs performance: Watch the full video from the 2019 ceremony

Little Mix Brit Awards
Little Mix picked up the 2019 BRIT Award for British Artist Video of the Year. Pic credit: Brit Awards/YouTube

British girl group Little Mix took to the BRIT Awards stage last night to perform their hit single Woman Like Me.

The BRITs’ 2019 award show had the four girls in pink vinyl clothing in an energetic performance featuring multiple dance routines.

The single Woman Like Me is off their fifth album and features Nicki Minaj, who did not perform with the Little Mix. The group has picked up multiple BRIT Awards over the years.

Little Mix — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — had two nominations for the 2019 BRIT Awards. The group won British Artist Video of the Year for the single Woman Like Me.

You can watch the full Little Mix BRITs performance from the 2019 ceremony below, in a video from their official YouTube:

Despite the stunning performance, some viewers accused the group of lip-synching while others took issue with their choice of wardrobe.

However, lots of fans defended the group and praised their performance.

The group, which was formed in 2011, have gone on to sell millions of records with four certified platinum albums in the UK.

Little Mix is one of the most influential girl groups in Europe with successful collaborations with American artists Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla Sign, and Nicki Minaj.

Little Mix also performed in the 2019 Brit Awards pre-ceremony.

