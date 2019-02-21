Little Mix BRITs performance: Watch the full video from the 2019 ceremony

British girl group Little Mix took to the BRIT Awards stage last night to perform their hit single Woman Like Me.

The BRITs’ 2019 award show had the four girls in pink vinyl clothing in an energetic performance featuring multiple dance routines.

The single Woman Like Me is off their fifth album and features Nicki Minaj, who did not perform with the Little Mix. The group has picked up multiple BRIT Awards over the years.

Little Mix — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — had two nominations for the 2019 BRIT Awards. The group won British Artist Video of the Year for the single Woman Like Me.

We just can’t thank you enough. We bang on about how amazing you are but we really do have the best fans in the world!

We really did just go and win Best British Video ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

So grateful we get to do what we love with each other and celebrate in ways like this!

the girls x pic.twitter.com/iKgT995eBW — Little Mix (@LittleMix) February 21, 2019

You can watch the full Little Mix BRITs performance from the 2019 ceremony below, in a video from their official YouTube:

Despite the stunning performance, some viewers accused the group of lip-synching while others took issue with their choice of wardrobe.

Legit question: were Little Mix lip syncing? I'm not saying that to bag on them, just looked funny in some parts #BRITS2019 — Katelynn Pearce (@KatelynnP117) February 20, 2019

I cant believe little mix lip synced and then sounded flat when they sang live I'm…… #BRITS2019 #BRITs — ra¡n (@thottyonce) February 20, 2019

Well done to everyone keeping their clothes on and remembering this is a family show, totally aimed at youngsters #LittleMix.. just lost a huge following for acting like strippers! Not a role model — 🌻Denise💫 (@DeniseCop1) February 20, 2019

However, lots of fans defended the group and praised their performance.

owned the red carpet, did BY FAR the best performance, and got an award. little mix won the whole night let’s be honest — angel loves jade (@raindropsjade) February 20, 2019

Little Mix Completely Slayed Their BRIT Awards Performance And Fans Are Losing It https://t.co/4iXaq6JhEW — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 20, 2019

Only little mix can change their song that they sing countless times and make Woman Like Me so fresh and brand new. Little mix deserves more credit https://t.co/DhoEp4iHZv — lauren (@TWOGHOSTSPEZ) February 20, 2019

The group, which was formed in 2011, have gone on to sell millions of records with four certified platinum albums in the UK.

Little Mix is one of the most influential girl groups in Europe with successful collaborations with American artists Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla Sign, and Nicki Minaj.

Little Mix also performed in the 2019 Brit Awards pre-ceremony.