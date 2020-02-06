How much are Rolling Stones tickets? 2020 No Filter US Tour dates revealed

The Rolling Stones are returning to America. The ageless singers will be invading the US this summer, and fans are already anticipating an awesome show.

Rolling Stones announce 2020 US Tour

Whether you are a fan of the Rolling Stones or not, you have to admire their drive.

These guys are all past the age of retirement, yet not only do they keep making music and touring, but they do it at a high level.

The Stones made the official announcement as so many do nowadays — by posting it on their Twitter page. The news broke Thursday morning that the rock legends will be bringing their No Filter Tour to the US for 15 shows.

According to Rolling Stone, the tour kicks off May 8 at San Diego’s SDCCU Stadium and will conclude on July 9 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

It is truly amazing to see a band that first hit the airwaves in the early 1960s continue at such a high level and generate new generations of fans.

How much are Rolling Stones Tickets?

So just how much will a Rolling Stones ticket set you back this summer?

The San Diego Union-Tribune indicates that ticket prices will range between $49.50 – $499.50. Prices may vary just a bit depending on the city and which outlet you purchase them from.

Also, if money is no object and you would love to meet the guys in person, a limited number of “exclusive VIP packages” will be available for all 15 concerts through the Roling Stones official website. Prices for the VIP packages have not been revealed as of this report.

Tickets for all 15 concerts will go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

This summer is going to be a big one for concert-goers. Besides the Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe – along with Def Leppard, and Poison are all hitting the road for huge stadium tours in 2020.

Here is a look at the upcoming Rolling Stones No Filter US tour dates.

May 8: San Diego — SDCCU Stadium

May 12: Vancouver — BC, BC Place

May 16: Minneapolis — U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20: Nashville — Nissan Stadium

May 24: Austin — Circuit of The Americas

May 29: Dallas — Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6: Buffalo — New Era Field

June 10: Detroit — Ford Field

June 14: Louisville — Cardinal Stadium

June 19: Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23: Pittsburgh — Heinz Field

June 27: St. Louis — The Dome at America’s Center

July 1: Charlotte — Bank of America Stadium

July 5: Tampa — Raymond James Stadium

July 9: Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium