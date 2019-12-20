Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison’s Stadium Tour adds new shows due to fan demand

The epic rock tour set to travel city-to-city around the United States next summer has grown due to popular demand. It was recently announced that Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett’s upcoming Stadium Tour added a batch of new shows to accommodate fans in other cities.

The Stadium Tour sells out cities around the U.S.

In a recent report from Pollstar, it’s revealed that over 700,000 tickets sold for The Stadium Tour in just the first weekend of sales — with a box office gross of over $90 million generated.

As one might expect, it meant plenty of cities sold out. That included Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Miller Park — which reportedly had its fastest event sellout in the history of the venue. Additionally, The Stadium Tour saw its tickets sell out for Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, and Denver.

Due to the popular demand for this upcoming tour, they’ve added seven new shows. Those shows will take place in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio, and St. Louis.

While the tour initially was scheduled to begin on July 7 in Miami, Florida, now the seven new shows will come ahead of that, starting with San Antonio on June 21.

June 21 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – Alamodome

June 23 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Kauffman Stadium

June 25 – ST. LOUIS, MO – Busch Stadium

June 27 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 – NASHVILLE, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 2 – CINCINNATI, OH – Great American Ballpark*

July 3 – CLEVELAND, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

Band members react to Stadium Tour ticket sales

Members of the three bands first listed on The Stadium Tour each gave their thoughts on the popularity of this event ahead of next summer.

“Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard,” Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said, adding, “We are beyond excited for this tour to begin.”

Bret Michaels of Poison said of the tour’s early sellouts, “There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record-breaking, historical tour with the fastest sellouts in history at these stadiums.”

Def Leppard is no stranger to recent touring success, as they were No. 12 on Pollstar’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tours chart last year. That was due to the co-headlining tour they did with another popular rock band, Journey, which grossed $97.8 million.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced, well it’s out there now and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. This is going to be a monster of a tour!”

Get more information about The Stadium Tour at the official Motley Crue website.