Foo Fighters’ new single Rescued drops ahead of new album — Everything you need to know

The Foo Fighters made many fans happy as they released the first single from their new album this week.

Rescued is the first track from the new album, But Here We Are, which is due to be released on June 2.

The band has been hinting at dropping a new song for the past week on social media, and yesterday revealed Rescued is available to download now.

They shared a post with their 5.2 million followers that showed lyrics from the new song appearing on a white background in time with the track playing and wrote, “This Is Happening Now. Listen to ‘Rescued’. From the Album ‘But Here We Are’. Available June 2. Pre-order link in bio.”

This song is the first release since Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins suddenly passed away in March 2022 at 50.

In a recent press release, the band described the new album as “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, ‘But Here We Are’ is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”

Foo Fighters have yet to release the identity of the new drummer

Taylor Hawkins was the drummer in the band since 1997. He was loved by fans, and whoever replaces him has big shoes to fill.

Dave Grohl referred to Hawkins in his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller, as “my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”

Foo Fighters have yet to comment on who their new drummer is, but it is widely tipped to be Josh Freese, who has played in multiple rock and punk bands, including The Vandals, Guns ‘n’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, and Nine Inch Nails.

The band has scheduled months of tour dates starting on May 24 in New Hampshire and will also be doing the summer festival circuit, including headlining Ohana Festival in California, Festival d’été de Quebec, and Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky.

Dave Grohl partners with Crown Royal whiskey

During this year’s Superbowl, frontman Dave Grohl partnered with Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal for a humorous ad listing many Canadian things he is thankful for.

The list starts with Dave thanking Canada for legitimate things, including incredible musicians (Rush, Joni Mitchell, and Oscar Peterson ) and comedy heroes (Seth Rogan, Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara). But descends into him being thankful for lesser-known Canadian creations, including egg cartons, instant potatoes, and whoopee cushions.

At the end of the funny ad, shown during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, Dave raises a glass of Crown Royal and simply says “Thank you, Canada.”