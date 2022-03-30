Foo Fighters tour canceled so band can ‘grieve and heal’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Following drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

Following the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have decided to cancel the remainder of their tour in order to “grieve and heal.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, 50-year-old Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour.

Foo Fighters released a statement on their official Instagram that read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Foo Fighters issues statement canceling upcoming tour dates following Taylor Hawkins’ death

Now, the band has decided to scrap the rest of their tour in order to heal from Taylor’s passing.

Foo Fighters issued a statement on their website, as well as on social media, regretfully telling their fans, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together,” the statement continued. “With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Fans of the band were understanding of their decision to put a halt to their tour and took to the comments of the band’s Instagram post to show their understanding.

Foo Fighters fans show understanding amid tour cancellation

One fan of the band wrote, “Take your time, we are here whether you continue on or not ❤️”

Pic credit: @foofighters/Instagram

“Take all the time you guys need right now,” penned another understanding fan. “We all loved Taylor.”

Another fan offered their empathy and wrote, “We completely understand. take all the time you guys need. We’re all here for you.”

One Foo Fighters fan quoted their song, Times Like These, in their comment: “It’s times like these you learn to love again 💔,” they wrote.

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined, Taylor’s toxicology report revealed 10 different substances in the drummer’s urine, including opioids, antidepressants, and benzodiazepines, hinting at a drug overdose.

In an interview last year, Dave Grohl talked about his close relationship with the Foo Fighters’ drummer.

“Our musical relationship, the foundation of that is our friendship,” Dave said of Taylor. “And that’s why when we jump up on stage and play, we’re so connected because we’re like best friends, and it’s great.”