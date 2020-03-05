Fears grow Coachella 2020 could be canceled due to coronavirus as Ultra Music Festival postponed

Fears Coachella 2020 could be canceled due to the coronavirus grow after the Ultra Musical Festival was postponed due concerns over the deadly outbreak.

News broke on Thursday that the electronic dance music festival in Miami was going to be rescheduled.

New cases of the coronavirus continue to emerge, prompting Miami city officials to postpone the three-day electronic dance music festival.

It was slated to be held on the weekend of March 20. Details for the rescheduled Ultra Musical Festival will be released later by the city.

Will Coachella 2020 be canceled?

In one month, music goers will gather for the hottest and largest musical festival of the year, Coachella 2020.

Musical festivals like Coachella bring in megabucks for the industry, as well as the city and state featuring the event. Canceling will have a significant impact on the economy.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Goldenvoice, the promoters that organize Coachella, shared the event is still. Now that could change at any moment, depending on further developments with the virus.

Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place April 10–12 and April 17-19. Fans’ concern over the possibility the festival will be canceled is real, and won’t be squashed until the event takes place.

Coachella is getting cancelled right? pic.twitter.com/bmkAZ3lXxg — Mikey “The Stan” Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) March 5, 2020

The top priority for everyone involved in planning the highly anticipated musical event is public safety. Therefore, the decision to hold the festival could change at any moment.

SXSW will go on despite coronavirus concerns

The annual tech, music, and film festival, South by Southwest, will go ahead as planned in Austin, Texas, March 13-22 despite coronavirus concerns.

Austin’s public health agencies confirmed the festival is on, stating at this time that there is no evidence indicating canceling the event will make the public safer.

Although the city of Austin feels having the event is safe, many advertisers, sponsors, and participants are pulling out of the festival.

Apple, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook have all canceled their scheduled activities at the festival.

Despite major participants pulling out of the event, organizers are still planning on forging ahead as long as the city of Austin recommends it is best for the public.

It is music festival season in the United States. Coachella, Stagecoach, SXSW, and more are some of the most anticipated events of the year.

However, the coronavirus has put a damper on this usually exciting time for fans. Concerns over the outbreak have cities and event organizers considering whether or not to cancel these massive festivals.

Fans are worried Coachella 2020 will be canceled because of coronavirus concerns, just like the Ultra Music Festival.

South by Southwest begins next and will likely set the tone for what happens with Coachella, as well as other music festivals.