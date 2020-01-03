BIGBANG set to play Coachella 2020

BIGBANG returns to the stage this April at Coachella 2020. The Korean boyband will perform on the Friday dates (April 10 and April 17) at the annual music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The line-up for Coachella was announced yesterday with BIGBANG playing on the same dates as Rage Against the Machine, Calvin Harris, Rex Orange County, and many others.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

BIGBANG’s company YG Entertainment confirmed the news by sending out a tweet of the Coachella line-up. Their tweet received plenty of excited and enthusiastic responses.

BIGBANG has been on hiatus since March 2018 after several of its members were required to do military service in the South Korean armed forces. The last official act the band did was releasing their single, Flower Road.

The performing members will be G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Their last on-stage performance was on December 31, 2017.

As well as having to exercise their military duties, the K-Pop band, which has been active since 2006, suffered several damaging scandals.

Band member Seungri was forced to entirely quit the entertainment industry in March 2019 after accusations of offering prostitutes to investors in his nightclub.

In 2017, key band member T.O.P. was found unresponsive after overdosing on prescribed tranquilizers. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was successfully revived and sent to a psychiatric ward. This incident occurred the day after he had been indicted on a charge of using marijuana.

These scandals, combined with the military service commitments, led Korean media to speculate if this was the end of the band, which has achieved multiple hit songs.

Other stars performing at Coachella from April 10-12, and April 17-19, include Run the Jewels, Flume, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana del Rey, and FKA Twigs.

Tickets for the first weekend are already sold out.