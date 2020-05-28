Dolly Parton new song released: Country superstar drops When Life Is Good Again

Dolly Parton released a new song to help fans dealing with the current pandemic. The new track debuted on Wednesday and it is already serving as an anthem of hope.

Dolly’s new song is called When Life Is Good Again and the 74-year-old country superstar sings to all of the people who are struggling with what has been going on in the world.

Even though she is still stuck at home, the Steel Magnolias star is still finding a way to bring music and enjoyment to her fans.

When Life Is Good Again audio

The YouTube page for Dolly Parton has already posted an audio version of When Life Is Good Again to allow people to listen to it.

The video is shared below and fans are already commenting on the beauty of the song.

One person posted, “Such a beautiful song from a beautiful soul! Dolly is such a blessing.”

Another fan posted, “Beautiful, an amazing song by the most amazingly beautiful woman xx Dolly forever.”

And then there was a fan who had a great message for the artist: “Dolly, Dolly, Dolly! You are amazing and the most prolific songwriter in any time. You continue to create the most amazing masterpieces after 52 years as a professional in show business not to mention that you were only four or five when you wrote your first ‘composition!'”

Dolly Parton continues to reach out

This new song isn’t the only way that Dolly has been reaching out to people during the quarantine that has been taking place around the country.

Dolly also debuted a 10-week web series called Goodnight With Dolly back at the beginning of April. In it, she reads books to children. It is a fun endeavor that seeks to connect the 9 To 5 star with many kids.

On April 1, Dolly posted the following message on Twitter: “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

It was just the latest endeavor where Dolly has sought to give back and she followed up that announcement with a Twitter post that explained why she was undertaking the donation.

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Dolly Parton is a celebrity who always seeks to give back and she has certainly done that with her new song about hope. When Life Is Good Again is a powerful song that brings the soulful twang of Dolly’s voice to a whole new generation of music lovers. Make sure to give it a listen in the video above!