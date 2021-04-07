Demi Lovato: Elton John praises singer for her ‘brave’ honesty in Dancing With the Devil docuseries

Elton John praised Demi Lovato for her bravery in making Dancing With the Devil documentary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Singing legend Elton John has nothing but praise for fellow artist Demi Lovato.

John tweeted his support for the Anyone songstress, saying, “For @ddlovato to make this film about what she went through is so brave. Your courage will inspire countless others and I’m honored to be in your documentary Exx #DemiDWT.”

Nothing but praise

He also shares in the documentary, “Demi Lovato is God. She is fantastic. She is perfect. But of course, we’re not perfect. We’re all human beings. She is human and she is adorable and she is brave.”

Dancing With the Devil began streaming on YouTube in March, with parts one and two, and parts three and four coming out in late March and early this month. Audiences gave the docuseries a whopping 99 percent positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lovato has been extremely open and honest about her 2018 overdose, talking candidly in her documentary about her life leading up to the accidental overdose, the night it happened, and her life following it.

The singer revealed some big shockers to fans, discussing her rape at age 15 while working for the Disney Channel and the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her dealer the night she overdosed.

Her near-fatal accident came just one month after the star celebrated six years of sobriety, telling her fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in March 2018, “Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car. So, I took a look at my life and I said, ‘Something has to change, I’ve got to get sober.’ So, I did.”

Sober for six years prior to overdose

In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato admits that the last time she had consumed alcohol before her journey towards sobriety was before an American Idol performance in 2012.

“I got really, really drunk until it was time to get on a flight. And I was so drunk that I threw up in the back of the car service on the way to the airport to perform on American Idol. I felt like that was a moment in my career where I didn’t care. I just knew that I needed to be high to get through what I was going through at that point.”

Her 2018 relapse sent the singer to hospital where she was minutes away from dying. In the aftermath of the overdose, Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack and was left with brain damage.

Recently, Lovato has found comfort and peace in her new album Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, which came out April 2. The album features Ariana Grande, Sam Fischer, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus on the standard version of the album, with Sam Smith and Marshmello featured on the digital expanded edition of the album.