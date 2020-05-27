Beyonce gives special gift to Megan Thee Stallion for Savage success

Thanks to Beyonce assisting on an already hot track, rising hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion finally has her first No. 1 hit on the charts.

Due to the recent success of the Savage remix, Queen Bey sent her track co-star a special gift to celebrate the big occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion tops Billboard chart for first time

According to Billboard, the Savage remix featuring signer Beyonce is now on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It edged out another collaborative track, Say So by Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd’s smash hit Blinded By the Lights.

The song is the first-ever No. 1 for Megan Thee Stallion, who has flirted with other hits on the chart before. However, adding someone of Beyonce’s stature in the music business helped tremendously.

Megan posted yesterday to celebrate her first chart-topper. She posted a special message on her Instagram which has over 11 million followers.

“Hotties we’re number 1 on billboard and number 1 at urban and rhythmic radio. thank y’all. We did this s–t together. Shout out to everyone who’s been going hard for these wins. #realhotgirls–t,” Megan posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqUKrBlBgm/

Megan nearly cracked the top 10 of the charts a year ago with her other smash hit. Hot Girl Summer featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign but never went above No. 11 for the US chart.

Beyonce sends gift to Megan for chart-topping song

A number of artists and celebs offered congratulatory messages to Megan on her first No. 1 track. That included Lil Nas X, Juicy J, Tory Lanez, and Draya Michelle.

However, Beyonce chose to celebrate the accomplishment with something much more personal. She blessed Megan Thee Stallion with flowers for Savage reaching the top of the charts.

A Megan Thee Stallion fan account on Twitter showed the video clip of Megan’s flowers along with her caption, “We did that thank you queen [bee] @beyonce.”

Beyoncé sent Megan flowers to congratulate her on their #1 with Savage Remix 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Q1bWwFm9LC — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) May 26, 2020

The original version of the song Savage is featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s EP Suga. That track ended up going viral as many individuals used it to recreate a dance on the Tik Tok app.

Megan shared a Tik Tok compilation video to her official YouTube channel which shows off many people displaying their dance moves.

In late April, the Savage remix arrived featuring Beyonce lending her skills. Now less than a month later, it’s given Megan plenty of reason to celebrate.

For Beyonce, it gives her yet another No. 1 song to celebrate. The diva herself already has seven tracks that reached the top of the charts. However, Beyonce probably remembers how great it felt just to reach the top of the charts for that first time.