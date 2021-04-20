Bebe Rexha reveals huge collaborations on new album, Better Mistakes

Bebe Rexha has some pretty impressive stars featuring on her new album. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Bebe Rexha’s new album is less than a month away and there are some pretty exciting collabs fans can expect.

Rexha has teamed up with many high-profile stars over the years, some of which include Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Cardi B, and Ne-Yo, to name a few.

She has also penned tracks for the likes of Eminem, Nick Jonas, and Selena Gomez.

Who will be featured on Rexha’s upcoming album? Keep reading to find out.

When is Bebe Rexha’s new album being released?

Fans will be able to hear Rexha’s new album on Friday, May 7. The LP, titled Better Mistakes, will be her first album since her 2018 debut, Expectations.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Rexha revealed the artwork via Instagram earlier this month.

The Meant To Be hitmaker can be seen wearing a black-and-white stripey bodysuit that covers her hands. Rexha posed on her knees for the cover and was captured in blue lighting.

What big names will appear on Better Mistakes?

Better Mistakes will consist of 13 tracks. With two Grammy Awards nominations and a diamond-selling single, it comes as no surprise that Rexha has bagged herself some huge names on the record.

In 2020, Rexha teamed up with rising star Doja Cat for Baby, I’m Jealous, which served as the album’s lead single. The song peaked at No. 58 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was promoted with an eye-catching music video.

Since then, she has dropped two more singles — Sacrifice and Sabotage.

Aside from Doja Cat, Better Mistakes will also include collabs with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Ty Dolla $ign, Trevor Daniel, Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Sweat$, Lunay, and Rick Ross.

The full tracklisting in order:

Break My Heart Myself (featuring Travis Barker) Sabotage Trust Fall Better Mistakes Sacrifice My Dear Love (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Trevor Daniel) Die For A Man (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) Baby I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat) On The Go (featuring Pink $weats and Lunay) Death Row Empty Amore (featuring Rick Ross) Mama

Bebe Rexha’s latest single, Sabotage, has been making a lot of noise

On April 16, Rexha released the song and premiered the music video for her latest single, Sabotage.

The heart-felt power ballad has already racked up more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify while its video has been watched over 2.8 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Watch the video in full below:

Rexha’s long-awaited sophomore album, Better Mistakes, is less than a month away from being released and we can’t wait.