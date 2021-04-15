Bebe Rexha announces second album, Better Mistakes

Bebe Rexha’s next album has finally been announced. Pic credit: Admedia/Imagecollect.com

Bebe Rexha has been teasing fans about her second album for some time but has finally announced when it’ll be coming out.

The Meant To Be hitmaker is one of music’s most talked-about stars today and has collaborated with some of the hottest names, some of which include Jax Jones, Florida Georgia Line, Doja Cat, and David Guetta, to name a few.

Not only that, but she has also penned tracks for Eminem, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, and Tinashe.

Rexha took to social media on April 14, 2021, and gave her followers the news they have been waiting for.

When is Bebe Rexha’s second album coming out?

Rexha took to Instagram to announce that fans haven’t got long until they can enjoy her new album.

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated star revealed her second album, titled Better Mistakes, will be dropping next month on May 7.

Along with the release date, she also posted the official artwork.

The songstress posed in a stripey black bodysuit with long sleeves. The attire covered her hands and covered her neck area. Rexha posed on her knees and was captured in blue lighting. She styled her blond hair down with a full fringe and looked directly at the camera with her lips parted.

The cover had her name written down the left side in capital letters while the album title was in green text on the bottom right.

In the span of 17 hours, Rexha’s post racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 3,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.5 million followers.

Bebe Rexha’s new single, Sabotage

On the same day, Rexha gave fans another announcement.

Ahead of the album, she informed listeners that her next single, taken from the album, will be titled Sabotage.

The song will be released on April 16 and features the artwork of Rexha laying down in a sheer black netted bodysuit. She appears to have wet locks and has on a chain necklace and bracelet for accessories.

It is unclear whether the image is taken from the video shoot. However, her past two single covers have been.

It’s been nearly three years since Bebe Rexha’s last album

In June 2018, Rexha released her long-awaited debut album, Expectations.

The LP’s lead single, Meant To Be, became one of 39 singles to be certified diamond by RIAA after selling over 10 million copies in the US, per Warner Records.

The album has also been certified platinum after hitting the 1 million mark.

We can’t wait to hear the material on Better Mistakes!